RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Urbana 8-0 1 Tigers have started 3-0 in Big 12 Conference play, but Champaign Central is up next to try and dash that.
2. St. Thomas More 12-0 3 Sabers are owners of a shutout in seven consecutive matches, visit Metamora on Saturday morning.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 8-2 4 Bulldogs have won their last five outings heading into a weekend affair with tough Apollo foe Lincoln.
4. Champaign Central 7-4 2 Maroons saw three-match win streak end versus Lincoln. Trek to Bloomington on Saturday awaits.
5. Fisher/GCMS 9-0-1 6 Bunnies will try to remain without a defeat when they host non-league foe Wilmington on Saturday.
6. Uni High 5-4 5 Three of Illineks’ four losses have come to teams on this list (Urbana, St. Thomas More and Central).
7. Monticello 10-2-1 7 Sages have won six of their last seven matches since a loss to Uni High, make stop at ALAH on Monday.
8. Hoopeston Area 10-4-1 10 Cornjerkers on upward trend with three straight victories, head to Tolono on Monday to face Unity.
9. Centennial 4-3-1 9 Chargers tied Normal U-High and kept it close with Peoria Notre Dame, make trip to St. Teresa next.
10. St. Joseph-Ogden 7-5-1 8 After four straight losses, SJ-O has three-match win streak going into Saturday’s match in Chillicothe.