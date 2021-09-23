RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Urbana 8-0-1 1 Tigers fought to draw with Champaign Central, visit Bloomington and Mahomet-Seymour soon.
2. Champaign Central 9-4-1 4 Maroons faced Urbana and STM back-to-back days and handed the Sabers their first defeat.
3. St. Thomas More 14-1 2 Sabers came up short against Central in a big-time match, visit St. Joseph-Ogden on Thursday.
4. Mahomet-Seymour 9-3 3 Bulldogs fell to Lincoln to end five-match win streak but then pummeled Effingham to rebound.
5. Fisher/GCMS 12-0-1 5 Bunnies remain without a loss after topping Mt. Pulaski, Iroquois West on consecutive days.
6. Uni High 7-4 6 Illineks garnered important victory by outlasting Centennial, visit Judah Christian on Thursday.
7. Monticello 11-3-1 7 Sages suffered rare Illini Prairie loss to Bloomington Central Catholic, ending win streak at four.
8. Hoopeston Area 12-4-1 8 Cornjerkers perfect over last five contests leading into tough date with Oakwood/Salt Fork.
9. Centennial 5-4-1 9 Chargers have dropped three of last four to tough foes, look for victory next at Peoria Richwoods.
10. St. Joseph-Ogden 8-6-1 10 Spartans eclipsed Unity to gain some momentum ahead of big test with St. Thomas More.