RK., TEAM REC. COMMENT
1. Urbana 1-0 Tigers romped past Rantoul on Tuesday prior to hosting their own tournament, which began Friday.
2. Champaign Central 3-0 Maroons’ first three matches saw them outscore opponents 24-4, including a pair of nine-goal efforts.
3. St. Thomas More 4-0 Sabers won Peoria Christian Tournament by eding out Metamora in penalty kicks after 0-0 regulation.
4. Mahomet-Seymour 3-1 Bulldogs already own a pair of victories over Apollo Conference rival Mt. Zion by overall 5-0 margin.
5. Uni High 4-1 Illineks fell to Champaign Central, rebounded with win versus Monticello and also beat St. Joseph-Ogden.
6. Fisher/GCMS 3-0-1 Bunnies drew with Monticello but have outscored other foes 13-2, including Normal Calvary twice.
7. Monticello 4-1-1 Sages’ first defeat came to Uni High following victories versus Oakwood/Salt Fork and Arthur Christian.
8. St. Joseph-Ogden 4-1-1 Spartans look to be solid, beating Hoopeston Area and Oakwood/Salt Fork while also tying Danville.
9. Centennial 1-1 Chargers picked up first success by trumping Mt. Zion on Thursday, also played St. Thomas More close.
10. Hoopeston Area 4-1-1 Cornjerkers suffered their first loss to St. Joseph-Ogden but hold 19-4 scoring edge in four victories.