Spartans have eyes on state success
ST. JOSEPH — Jason Retz’s St. Joseph-Ogden cross-country athletes will compete in the Class 1A postseason.
It’s a stage the Spartans have excelled on under Retz, with his girls winning two team state championships and collecting four 1A trophies since 2014 and his boys adding one team state trophy in that time.
None of this means Retz’s runners can’t push themselves at bigger-school levels, though.
It’s exactly what SJ-O did during the First to the Finish Invitational at Peoria’s Detweiller Park — home of the state meet on Sept. 11.
The Spartans toed the start line as members of the Class 3A fields, and they fared well against opponents from much larger institutions. The girls ranked 15th of 35 teams, and the boys placed 16th of 41 squads.
“It’s not gimmicky to us,” Retz said. “All of those kids are the exact same age. We’re just trying to show our kids it doesn’t matter how big your school is, you can compete with anybody.”
One Spartans girl who has shown plenty of competitive fire is senior Ava Knap. Not only did she claim 26th place in the First to the Finish 3A race by clocking in at 18 minutes, 43.5 seconds, but she followed it up one week later at the Richard Spring Invitational — another mixed-field meet also conducted at Detweiller — by running a time of 18:07.
“Ava is not even on the (top-25) record board at the middle school. That shows you the amount of work she’s put in,” Retz said. “She is having the result of four years’ worth of great work.”
Knap’s frequent partner in success is freshman Savanna Franzen, who posted times of 18:50.9 at First to the Finish and 18:29.1 at Richard Spring. Seniors Kailyn Ingram, Taryn Sexton and Addie Allen also have stepped up for SJ-O.
“If you can find some pieces that come together at the end (of the season), they can definitely make a big impact,” Retz said. “The girls need to be patient, and they’re doing a good job being patient. We’ve raced against some big teams in Peoria the last couple weeks, but that’s intentional. It helps pull them along.”
Retz believes his boys may benefit during the postseason from generally slower times being run in the Class 1A field so far.
“At state, you (typically) need to have all five guys under 16 minutes to be in trophy contention,” Retz said. “We don’t have anybody under 16 minutes, and we’re in the hunt for one of the top positions.”
The SJ-O boys have a bit more balance in times than the SJ-O girls do. Seniors Luke Stegall and Elijah Mock and sophomore Carson Maroon are capable of contending for the team’s No. 1 spot on any given day, but juniors Ethan Blackburn and Peyton Wendell and sophomores Aiden Armstrong and Holden Jones aren’t far behind.
Maroon, Stegall, Mock and Wendell all went under 17 minutes at Richard Spring, led by Maroon’s 16:08.2. Armstrong, Blackburn and Jones all were in the 17:30-to-17:50 range.
“It’s fun to watch each of them progress as we continue to roll,” Retz said. “We have a good group that nobody’s afraid to take that lead and work hard.”
A fun annual event is on SJ-O’s horizon. They’ll host the Spartan Classic on Saturday morning, with numerous local athletes dashing through the St. Joseph streets. Last year’s event happened at the village’s community park in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In years past, trying to get ready for the Spartan Classic, I feel like I’m running around with my head cut off,” Retz said with a laugh. “This year, it’s exciting to get ready for it again.”
Warriors trying to carve out their nicheTUSCOLA — The latest MileSplit Illinois Class 1A boys’ cross-country rankings contain St. Joseph-Ogden at No. 2, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at No. 4 and Monticello at No. 11.
Three local programs that have experienced numerous positive results in recent years.
Then there’s Tuscola holding down those rankings’ No. 15 spot.
The Warriors never have won a regional or sectional plaque in boys’ cross-country. Never have qualified for state as a unit. Boast just three athletes who have ever earned a state medal.
None of the past history matters to Lacy Diaz‘s current Tuscola boys’ team.
“A lot of them want to come out strong and get that (Central Illinois) conference championship. I want them to focus on one meet at a time,” said Diaz, in her first season as the team’s coach. “They all did say state was a goal for them, but they know the regional is going to be tough for them, and they have to focus on that first.”
The Warriors finished eighth in last year’s loaded Class 1A St. Teresa Regional, though that result was achieved with six underclassmen in their seven-runner lineup. A 1A regional’s top seven teams advance to the sectional round, and Tuscola is hosting a regional next month at Wimple Park. A 1A sectional’s six best teams then move on to state.
Sophomores Josiah Hortin and senior Jackson Barrett pace the Warriors. They finished fewer than 20 seconds apart in last Saturday’s Tuscola Classic, also held at Wimple Park — Hortin in 16 minutes, 39.86 seconds and Barrett in 16:55.26. They then entered the finish chute fewer than 1 second apart at the UI Arboretum in a small meet conducted Tuesday afternoon.
“Jackson has bridged that gap between him and Josiah,” Diaz said. “Josiah’s always a star. I remember watching him in seventh grade run the mile, and I knew he was something special.”
Seniors Logan Wallace and Riley Nolan provide strong times and solid leadership, and sophomores Bryce Graves and Will Foltz also are performing well.
Tuscola’s girls, meanwhile, are led by another first-year coach in Adam Crutchley. His roster is not quite as big as Diaz’s — nine versus 14 — but the Warriors will possess some intriguing prospects come postseason time.
Freshman Lia Patterson is an athlete who jumps off the page. She established multiple new East Prairie Middle School track and field records in eighth grade last school year.
Patterson led the Warriors at the Tuscola Classic with a 13th-place time of 20:38.11. She and fellow freshman Rylie Vanausdoll (21:54.26), according to Crutchley, have a chance to make some noise in the postseason.
“Both of our freshmen have a reasonable chance of advancing past the sectional,” Crutchley said. “Obviously, I’m not counting on that, but either one of them has the possibility to do it.”
Maroons looking to crash Class 2A party
CHAMPAIGN — Steven Kesler isn’t about to offer any guarantees pertaining to his Champaign Central boys’ cross-country team.
“They’ve looked pretty good,” Kesler said of the Maroons. “We still have a ways to go as far as our individual goals, but as a whole, I do think we’re in a good place right now.”
A good enough place to give the Central boys’ program its first Class 2A team state berth since 2003?
“I’m really trying to stay away from some of that discussion at this point in time, partially because we do have a young group, but also because we want keep the focus on each day,” Kesler said. “Looking at last track season and where we were at in the fall last year, as well, I think we had a sense that things could come together nicely for us.”
The Maroons are viewed highly by the folks at MileSplit Illinois, carrying Class 2A’s No. 21 spot in the latest rankings.
And Central is indeed young. Victor Smith is the team’s only senior and was the team’s No. 6 runner at last Saturday’s nine-team Highland Invitational, where the Maroons placed second.
Sophomore Fynn Bright has, for lack of a better term, a bright present and future in distance running. He placed fourth at the Highland Invitational with a time of 16 minutes, 33.40 seconds. Junior Peter Smith more often than not has been the Maroons’ No. 1 finisher, and he clocked in at 16:54.70 at Highland.
Juniors Cooper Sweet and Nick Bonn and freshman Jakob Riley also have made their presences felt in Central’s top five.
The Maroons will need to post a top-six regional finish and top-seven sectional effort as a team in order to qualify for Class 2A state.
“We’re excited about where we are, but there’s still work to be done,” Kesler said. “It’s a pretty thin margin of error when you’re in a sport where you need everyone on the same page on the same day.”Central girls’ coach Guthrie Hood doesn’t lead a MileSplit-ranked team. But he may have a group of Maroons capable of delivering the program its second-ever team state berth and first since 1997, when the girls ran two miles instead of three.
“I’ve been really impressed with the way they’ve been running,” Hood said. “We’ve got a really solid core pack of four in the front, and then we’re just looking for that fifth to really solidify our team performance.”
Senior Maaike Niekerk is Central’s unquestioned pacesetter. She stopped the clock in 20:46.40 at the Highland Invitational to place seventh as the Maroons finished second of 10 teams.
“She’s had that leadership quality since she was a freshman, but was reluctant to let it shine as a freshman,” Hood said. “She’s been in that leadership role, not just in terms of performances but in terms of behavior and supporting the other girls on the team.”
Junior Allison Hobson and freshmen Jaylee Elsts and Maria Buzing round out that top four. Hood said junior Kyla Canales and sophomore Ellie Kim are just two of the options for that No. 5 runner role. Kim fulfilled the duty during the Highland meet.
“Our expectation is making sure we’re doing the work day in and day out,” Hood said. “I talked to the girls (last) weekend and said we need to act like we’re a state qualifying team for the rest of the season. That potential is there.”
Colin Likas