50 players from around the area to keep an eye on before the season kicks off Friday:
Hudson Ault, Prairie Central
- If junior running back gets out in open space, watch out.
Ronald Baker III, Champaign Central
- Maroons’ wing-T offense is always capable of producing a standout running back. Like Baker.
Jack Barnhart, Centennial
- Senior defensive end causes havoc for one of the area’s top defenses.
Robert Boyd-Meents, Paxton-Buckley-Loda
- Junior running back burst onto the scene last fall. He won’t sneak up on opponents this fall.
Peace Bumba, St. Thomas More
- If Sabers win an 8-man state title, senior standout could be a big reason why.
Cooper Christensen, Sullivan
- Junior quarterback helped turn program around last season and has Sullivan thinking about shot at playoffs this season
Raiden Colbert, Monticello
- Senior wide receiver should see his production increase this fall.
Austin Cummings, Tuscola
- Senior wide receiver will work in the slot, out of the backfield and anywhere else the Warriors can use him to make big plays.
Brody Cuppernell, St. Thomas More
- When the Sabers need a big tackle, the senior linebacker delivers.
Kellen Davis, Centennial
- Junior quarterback could take an even bigger step this fall with the Chargers.
Brayden Elliott, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
- Junior quarterback gives the usually run-heavy Falcons a different dimension in the pass game.
Jack Gallier, Mahomet-Seymour
- Opposing centers won’t want to see this four-year starter at defensive tackle lined up across from them.
Chase Harrison, Oakwood
- Junior wide receiver and defensive back can make plays on both sides of the field for the Comets.
Ryan Hopkins, Fisher
- How successful Bunnies’ return to varsity football is might hinge on junior quarterback.
Luke Johnson, Mahomet-Seymour
- Senior running back is shifty and elusive entering his third season as starter.
Owen Jones, Schlarman
- Senior quarterback threw for 1,124 yards, rushed for 412 more and had 24 touchdowns last season for the Hilltoppers.
John Kibler, Tri-County
- Two-way starter on the line for the Titans can prove disruptive.
Tyson Lewis, Arcola
Senior running back/linebacker could provide boon for first-year coach Steve Snider's program.
Ayden Ingram, Bismarck-Henning/ Rossville-Alvin
- Senior is athletic with good hands. A great combo for a wide receiver.
Ethan Mathan, Argenta-Oreana
- Bombers need senior quarterback to make plays if lengthy losing streak is to end.
Alejandro Mejia, Rantoul
Senior offensive lineman could provide necessary leadership the Eagles are in need of.
Eric Miebach, Unity
- Senior wide receiver and safety could be rare two-way contributor for the Rockets.
Rylan Mosier, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman
- Senior running back and linebacker is bound and determined to help Buffaloes turn it around.
Tyler Neukomm, Milford/Cissna Park
- Senior running back scampered his way to 1,832 rushing yards, 26 touchdowns last fall.
Jace Pankey, Iroquois West
Senior offensive lineman learned next to Clayton Leonard (Illinois) and Cannon Leonard (Iowa).
Trey Peters, Mahomet-Seymour
Bulldogs always seem to have a breakout wide receiver in Jon Adkins' offense. The junior seems like a strong possibility to keep that rolling.
Tristin Potts, Clinton
- Senior running back topped 1,000 yards last season, one of eight returning starters on offense for Maroons.
Kodiac Pruitt, Centennial
- Senior was a playmaker at linebacker last season. He’ll try to do the same for the Chargers at running back now, too.
Jordan Quinn, Tuscola
- The Warriors have a proven track record of standout quarterbacks. Senior could add his name to this list.
Jameson Remole, Salt Fork
- Junior quarterback was accurate and efficient last season. Traits that will serve the Storm well this fall.
Garrett Richardson, Unity
- Junior, with speed to burst, is poised to become the Rockets’ next go-to running back.
Jaydon Riggs, Urbana
- Senior is lean on experience, but he’ll get chance to start at quarterback for the Tigers in their return to the varsity ranks this fall.
George Rouse, Champaign Central
- Maroons’ quarterback took his lumps last season, but has learned and improved heading into his junior season.
Peyton Roy, Blue Ridge
- Former offensive lineman will try to get Knights back to 8-man playoffs as team’s quarterback.
Layne Rund, Villa Grove
- Senior quarterback showed last year he can make big plays for the Blue Devils. The trend should continue into the 2023 season.
Gavin Schunke, Milford/Cissna Park
- Senior nabbed 11 interceptions — yes, 11 interceptions — last season. And he’ll be the Bearcats’ quarterback as well this season.
Phil Shaw IV, Danville
- Coach Marcus Forrest can’t wait to see senior linebacker play physical and fast for the Vikings.
Logan Smith, St. Joseph-Ogden
- Senior quarterback is poised for even more success this season after throwing for 2,500 yards a year ago.
Karson Stevenson, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
- Senior quarterback is capable of throwing for 300-plus yards every game if the Blue Devils need it.
Coy Taylor, St. Joseph-Ogden
- Junior wide receiver is dependable, tough and catches anything in his radius.
Jasper Tarr, LeRoy
- Senior exudes leadership and desire. Exactly what the Panthers need.
Luke Teschke, Monticello
- Sages always have a quarterback who puts up gaudy numbers. Teschke is next up in his senior season.
Jacob Tighe, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
Kaden Feagin is gone to Illinois, but massive junior offensive lineman will be a force.
Cal Thomas, Ridgeview/Lexington
- If Mustangs want to keep recent run of success going, senior running back/linebacker is vital.
Brock Suding, Unity
- When this senior middle linebacker comes through on a blitz, watch out.
Mason Walker, Clinton
- If the Maroons are able to get school’s first playoff win, senior quarterback will have starring role.
Trey Welter, Monticello
- He’s not the biggest wide receiver, but senior could be disruptive in space.
Drew Wichtowski, Westville
- Senior quarterback can drop back and throw a deep ball and then run over your team’s middle linebacker on the next play.
Colllin Young, Hoopeston Area/ Armstrong-Potomac
- Senior defensive lineman recorded exactly 100 tackles last fall for the Cornjerkers.
Jeremiah Young, Centennial
Senior offensive lineman should compile plenty of pancakes this fall.