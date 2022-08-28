(First two columns are conference win-loss; last two columns are overall win-loss)

APOLLO CONFERENCE

Lincoln 0 0 1 0

Mahomet-Seymour 0 0 1 0

Mt. Zion 0 0 1 0

Charleston 0 0 0 1

Effingham 0 0 0 1

Mattoon 0 0 0 1

Taylorville 0 0 0 1

NEXT WEEK’S LOCAL GAME

Effingham at Mahomet-Seymour

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Bloomington 1 0 1 0

Normal West 1 0 1 0

Peoria Notre Dame 1 0 1 0

Centennial 0 0 1 0

Danville 0 0 1 0

Peoria 0 0 1 0

Normal Community 0 0 0 1

Champaign Central 0 1 0 1

Peoria Manual 0 1 0 1

Peoria Richwoods 0 1 0 1

NEXT WEEK’S LOCAL GAMES

Central at Normal Community

Peoria at Danville

Peoria Manual at Centennial

CENTRAL ILLINOIS CONFERENCE

Central A&M 0 0 1 0

St. Teresa 0 0 1 0

Shelbyville 0 0 1 0

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 0 0 1 0

Tuscola 0 0 1 0

Warrensburg-Latham 0 0 1 0

Clinton 0 0 0 1

Meridian 0 0 0 1

NEXT WEEK’S LOCAL GAMES

Clinton at Argenta-Oreana

Cumberland at Tuscola

Sullivan/Okaw Valley at Nokomis

HEART OF ILLINOIS CONFERENCE (SMALL)

GCMS 0 0 1 0

Heyworth 0 0 1 0

Ridgeview/Lexington 0 0 1 0

Le Roy 0 0 0 1

NEXT WEEK’S LOCAL GAMES

Le Roy at Heyworth

Villa Grove at Ridgeview/Lexington

ILLINI PRAIRIE CONFERENCE

Bloomington Central Catholic 1 0 1 0

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1 0 1 0

Prairie Central 1 0 1 0

St. Joseph-Ogden 1 0 1 0

Rantoul 0 0 0 1

Chillicothe IVC 0 1 0 1

Monticello 0 1 0 1

Pontiac 0 1 0 1

Unity 0 1 0 1

NEXT WEEK’S LOCAL GAMES

Monticello at Chillicothe IVC

Prairie Central at Pontiac

Rantoul at Bloomington Central Catholic

Sparta at Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Unity at St. Joseph-Ogden

LINCOLN PRAIRIE CONFERENCE

Villa Grove 0 0 1 0

Arcola 0 0 0 1

Argenta-Oreana 0 0 0 1

ALAH 0 0 0 1

Cerro Gordo/Bement 0 0 0 1

Cumberland 0 0 0 1

Sangamon Valley 0 0 0 1

Tri-County 0 0 0 1

NEXT WEEK’S LOCAL GAMES

ALAH at Meridian

Cerro Gordo/Bement at Carlyle

Clinton at Argenta-Oreana

Oblong at Tri-County

Reed-Custer at Arcola

Villa Grove at Ridgeview/Lexington

VERMILION VALLEY CONFERENCE

NORTH

Iroquois West 0 0 1 0

Seneca 0 0 1 0

Watseka 0 0 1 0

Clifton Central 0 0 0 1

Dwight 0 0 0 1

Momence 0 0 0 1

NEXT WEEK’S LOCAL GAMES

Oakwood at Iroquois West

Watseka at Westville

SOUTH

BHRA 0 0 1 0

Oakwood 0 0 1 0

Salt Fork 0 0 1 0

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0 0 0 1

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 0 0 0 1

Westville 0 0 0 1

NEXT WEEK’S LOCAL GAMES

Clifton Central at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman

Dwight at BHRA

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Seneca

Oakwood at Iroquois West

Salt Fork at Momence

Watseka at Westville

8-MAN CENTRAL 1 CONFERENCE

Blue Ridge 1 0 1 0

Milford/Cissna Park 1 0 1 0

St. Thomas More 0 0 0 1

Flanagan-C/W 0 1 0 1

Schlarman 0 1 0 1

NEXT WEEK’S LOCAL GAMES

Blue Ridge at Metro East Lutheran

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland at St. Thomas More

South Fork at Schlarman

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos