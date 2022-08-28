(First two columns are conference win-loss; last two columns are overall win-loss)
APOLLO CONFERENCE
Lincoln 0 0 1 0
Mahomet-Seymour 0 0 1 0
Mt. Zion 0 0 1 0
Charleston 0 0 0 1
Effingham 0 0 0 1
Mattoon 0 0 0 1
Taylorville 0 0 0 1
NEXT WEEK’S LOCAL GAME
Effingham at Mahomet-Seymour
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Bloomington 1 0 1 0
Normal West 1 0 1 0
Peoria Notre Dame 1 0 1 0
Centennial 0 0 1 0
Danville 0 0 1 0
Peoria 0 0 1 0
Normal Community 0 0 0 1
Champaign Central 0 1 0 1
Peoria Manual 0 1 0 1
Peoria Richwoods 0 1 0 1
NEXT WEEK’S LOCAL GAMES
Central at Normal Community
Peoria at Danville
Peoria Manual at Centennial
CENTRAL ILLINOIS CONFERENCE
Central A&M 0 0 1 0
St. Teresa 0 0 1 0
Shelbyville 0 0 1 0
Sullivan/Okaw Valley 0 0 1 0
Tuscola 0 0 1 0
Warrensburg-Latham 0 0 1 0
Clinton 0 0 0 1
Meridian 0 0 0 1
NEXT WEEK’S LOCAL GAMES
Clinton at Argenta-Oreana
Cumberland at Tuscola
Sullivan/Okaw Valley at Nokomis
HEART OF ILLINOIS CONFERENCE (SMALL)
GCMS 0 0 1 0
Heyworth 0 0 1 0
Ridgeview/Lexington 0 0 1 0
Le Roy 0 0 0 1
NEXT WEEK’S LOCAL GAMES
Le Roy at Heyworth
Villa Grove at Ridgeview/Lexington
ILLINI PRAIRIE CONFERENCE
Bloomington Central Catholic 1 0 1 0
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1 0 1 0
Prairie Central 1 0 1 0
St. Joseph-Ogden 1 0 1 0
Rantoul 0 0 0 1
Chillicothe IVC 0 1 0 1
Monticello 0 1 0 1
Pontiac 0 1 0 1
Unity 0 1 0 1
NEXT WEEK’S LOCAL GAMES
Monticello at Chillicothe IVC
Prairie Central at Pontiac
Rantoul at Bloomington Central Catholic
Sparta at Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Unity at St. Joseph-Ogden
LINCOLN PRAIRIE CONFERENCE
Villa Grove 0 0 1 0
Arcola 0 0 0 1
Argenta-Oreana 0 0 0 1
ALAH 0 0 0 1
Cerro Gordo/Bement 0 0 0 1
Cumberland 0 0 0 1
Sangamon Valley 0 0 0 1
Tri-County 0 0 0 1
NEXT WEEK’S LOCAL GAMES
ALAH at Meridian
Cerro Gordo/Bement at Carlyle
Clinton at Argenta-Oreana
Oblong at Tri-County
Reed-Custer at Arcola
Villa Grove at Ridgeview/Lexington
VERMILION VALLEY CONFERENCE
NORTH
Iroquois West 0 0 1 0
Seneca 0 0 1 0
Watseka 0 0 1 0
Clifton Central 0 0 0 1
Dwight 0 0 0 1
Momence 0 0 0 1
NEXT WEEK’S LOCAL GAMES
Oakwood at Iroquois West
Watseka at Westville
SOUTH
BHRA 0 0 1 0
Oakwood 0 0 1 0
Salt Fork 0 0 1 0
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0 0 0 1
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 0 0 0 1
Westville 0 0 0 1
NEXT WEEK’S LOCAL GAMES
Clifton Central at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman
Dwight at BHRA
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Seneca
Oakwood at Iroquois West
Salt Fork at Momence
Watseka at Westville
8-MAN CENTRAL 1 CONFERENCE
Blue Ridge 1 0 1 0
Milford/Cissna Park 1 0 1 0
St. Thomas More 0 0 0 1
Flanagan-C/W 0 1 0 1
Schlarman 0 1 0 1
NEXT WEEK’S LOCAL GAMES
Blue Ridge at Metro East Lutheran
Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland at St. Thomas More
South Fork at Schlarman