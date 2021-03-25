FITHIAN — Al Craig predicted the future during a round of golf in the summer of 2019, playing alongside the father of an Oakwood football athlete.
“I remember telling him, ‘If we’re going to be really good, Gaven’s going to have some part in it,’” said Craig, the Comets’ third-year coach. “I honestly thought it would be defensively more so than offense.”
Gaven Clouse had other ideas. And those have carried into a new season.
The junior piled up 202 yards and five touchdowns on the ground during last Saturday’s 44-7 Oakwood victory against Oblong/Palestine-Hutsonville.
Clouse also serves at strong safety on the Comets’ defense, but it’s evident the 5-foot-8, 150-pound player’s most important role exists with the ball tucked against his body.
“We had some injuries (last season), and Gaven stepped in and I saw him get going,” Craig said. “I was like, ‘You know, we have something now and it’s offensively, not defensively.’”
The key injury to Oakwood’s 2019 roster occurred to senior running back Colby Smiley. That opened that door for Clouse to near 1,000 yards rushing as the Comets recorded their first postseason win since 1988 by defeating Nokomis 20-0 in a Class 2A first-round affair. Clouse dashed for an 8-yard touchdown run and caught a 20-yard scoring pass in that victory.
“I wasn’t really planning on playing (as a sophomore),” Clouse said. “But (Smiley’s injury) pushed me into that spot, and it’s actually raised my confidence quite a bit.”
Of course, Clouse isn’t the only reason Oakwood is off to a 1-0 start this season ahead of Friday’s 7 p.m. Week 2 game at Georgetown-Ridge Farm (0-0).
The Comets compiled 311 rushing yards as a group. Senior quarterback Brevin Wells — Clouse’s cousin — threw for 123 yards and a touchdown, with the scoring pass caught by junior Josh Young among his 76 receiving yards. And senior outside linebacker Connor Hutson paced the defense with seven tackles and a forced fumble.
“I was not expecting that, that is for sure,” Clouse said. “Our team just showed out that day for our first one.”
Clouse described it as “definitely ... my best game I’ve ever had” from a rushing standpoint.
“And then our passing offense was working, too,” Clouse said. “So it all came together that one game, and it was actually really fun.”
Strictly from a roster construction perspective, Oakwood’s season-opening victory went against expectation.
“It was going to be a weird year because we lost 14 seniors last year, so it was going to be a lot of young, new kids,” Clouse said. “And then the pandemic did not help with preparation at all.”
It also didn’t help with keeping momentum flowing after the Comets’ 2019 playoff breakthrough.
“You put your world on pause and ... nobody’s really sure what’s going to happen next,” Craig said. “Everybody was kind of cautious ... not to throw themselves out there so they wouldn’t get torn apart again.”
Craig said it didn’t take long for him to see a revitalization of excitement within his players once the IHSA Board of Directors determined in January that a condensed prep football season would transpire this school year.
“To be back and being around the guys again, it’s upped my mood a ton — and I see it on their faces, too,” Craig said. “You see a different energy.”
Part of that also is born from Oakwood boys’ basketball capturing the Vermilion Valley Conference regular-season championship via a 58-50 win against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on March 8.
The hardwood-based Comets posted a 10-2 record, with a roster that included Clouse, Wells, Young and multiple other footballers.
“We were all waiting for football, too, but basketball was fun and winning the VVC was pretty awesome for us,” Clouse said. “We just want to win the VVC now in this and try to do it in baseball and track.”
Craig said he didn’t sense any exhaustion from the basketball players who made the quick transition to football. IHSA football practices were allowed to begin March 3.
“Most of those guys are good and just want to play,” Craig said. “In the summer, they kind of do it, too — you go through a football workout and then you play in a summer basketball tournament, and then you probably have a baseball game that night.”
“It was kind of weird. The next day (after basketball) we have football practice,” Clouse added, “and you’re outside compared to being inside every day.”
Clouse is enjoying his new confines, as evidenced by his Week 1 stat line. Clouse said it’s a product of running with more finesse than power — reading and responding to gaps and lanes that open among linemen.
But Craig said Clouse isn’t to be underestimated in the power department.
“He packs a really big punch,” Craig said. “He is very patient, and he sets up his blocks really nice. ... I always compare it more to Le’Veon Bell style, where he’s kind of setting up and he’s got really good vision, and one cut he’s gone.”
Oakwood will need more of that through its next five games, all within the VVC. Clouse said he anticipates the biggest challenge coming from Week 5 enemy BHRA, last season’s league champion by one game over the Comets.
“That is our state championship is the VVC championship,” Craig said. “The basketball guys are coming in with a little bit of confidence. ... We just hope to carry that on and keep playing well and have a chance at the end to win it.”