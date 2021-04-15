DANVILLE — Kedzie Griffin probably was destined to serve as the Danville football kicker at some point in high school.
The Danville junior first became interested as an eighth-grader when older brother Caleb wrapped up his career as the Vikings’ kicker.
Once in high school, Kedzie Griffin regularly was encouraged to give football a shot. But Griffin didn’t participate in football as a freshman or sophomore, instead playing soccer and tennis.
She’s competing in the latter two sports this school year, too. But the COVID-19 pandemic created a scheduling quirk that pushed football out of the fall timeline also occupied by tennis.
Just days before Danville football began practicing, Griffin contacted interim coach Mitch Thomas.
“At the last moment, I texted Caleb, ‘Wow, should I actually play football?’” Griffin said. “He’s like, ‘If you really want to, you need to do it.’”
That was step one in Griffin becoming Danville’s starting kicker. She’s played in each of the first three games for the Vikings (2-1) leading up to Friday’s 7 p.m. home date with Peoria Notre Dame (1-2).
“It did feel different given I’m the only girl on the team,” Griffin said. “I’m the first girl to kick for DHS in 10 years (following Janelle Hensold). It’s just not something many people have seen before.”
Griffin arrived at just the right time for Thomas. His incumbent kicker, senior Edgar Segura, was dealing with an injury leading up to the March 20 season opener versus Champaign Central.
“It’s not unusual anymore, really,” Thomas said of seeing a female athlete on the football field. “(The boys) know who she is. They know she’s a competitor. They take the same viewpoint I have: If you can help us win, then welcome aboard.”
Griffin spent an earlier portion of the pandemic practicing with her older brother Caleb, who was home from the University of Illinois. Caleb is a sophomore kicker/wide receiver on Bret Bielema’s first Illini squad.
“It’s super inspiring,” Kedzie said of watching Caleb. “I had never kicked a football with cleats on. ... It definitely felt weird at first, but I think after my first day of actually kicking I had it pretty well adjusted.”
Griffin admitted to feeling nervous when arriving at her first football practice, but her new teammates “acted like I was one of them, which was really nice.”
Being named the starting kicker a couple days before Danville traveled to Champaign’s Tommy Stewart Field brought up even more emotions.
“I definitely texted Caleb being nervous that I was actually going to have to kick in front of everyone,” Griffin said. “He said, ‘You got it. It’ll be OK.’”
Griffin went 0 for 3 on PATs against Central. But she made her first extra point the next week against Centennial and went 2 for 2 last Friday against Normal Community.
“I could hear everyone cheering in the stands (after the make against Centennial),” Griffin said. “Normally, I block everyone out, but I made myself listen to it because it’s something I never want to forget.”
Griffin now is interested in rejoining the team for her senior season, even though it should conflict with tennis once more.
“I’m going to try my best to make it work,” Griffin said, “because I wasn’t expecting to like football this much.”
Griffin also knows her play can encourage other girls to give football a chance.
“I thought about it because I was inspired by Sarah Fuller, who kicked for Vanderbilt this past season,” Griffin said, “... but it’s hard for me to think about actually inspiring someone else.”