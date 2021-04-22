MONTICELLO — Cully Welter’s 12th season on the Monticello football sideline started inauspiciously enough.
The Sages beat Bloomington Central Catholic 20-7 on March 19. Nothing unusual to speak of.
Associated Press voters responded by ranking Monticello sixth in the spring season’s first Class 3A poll.
“Oh, yeah, we do,” senior Chris Brown said when asked if the Sages pay attention to AP voting. “We’re just out here playing our hardest to be the best.”
Monticello since has moved up to No. 4 in Class 3A, and the Sages certainly feel like one of the state’s best teams in that class.
Welter’s squad boasts a 5-0 record entering Saturday’s 2 p.m. season finale against visiting St. Joseph-Ogden (2-3).
Monticello is succeeding by being good at everything.
The Sages traveled to Fairbury in Week 2 and earned a 19-15 victory against Prairie Central, currently rated ninth in Class 4A. And the Sages followed that by outscoring their next three foes 125-12, with shutouts of Rantoul and Mattoon along the way.
“I wasn’t expecting to be 5-0 at this point, and certainly not to win by that margin,” said Welter, who oversaw Monticello’s 14-0 2018 season that ended with a Class 3A state title. “I’ve been pretty pleased. ... They’ve played together, and it’s just been a working formula so far.”
It’s impossible to nail down one hero for the Sages through their first five games. On the offensive side, junior Joey Sprinkle has successfully taken over the starting quarterback role.
The 6-foot-3 playcaller has completed 41 of 72 passes for 733 yards and 12 touchdowns versus just one interception. Junior Triston Foran (12 catches, three TDs) and senior Hayden Graham (10 catches, two TDs) are his top targets.
Then there’s the running back Brown. The 5-8, 165-pound speedster briefly considered moving to Florida last year when it was unclear if IHSA football would transpire this school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m way overexcited and happy that I stayed,” said Brown, who added he’s eying Eastern Illinois and Southern Illinois as potential college landing spots. “I didn’t want to leave my friends and a person that really impacted my life, which is Coach Welter. ... He’s like a father figure to me.”
Brown’s last two weeks have been dominant, piling up four touchdowns versus Mattoon and another six scores last Friday against Olympia. Most of Brown’s damage has been ground-based (276 yards, eight TDs).
“The highest I got was four,” Brown said of his previous game-best touchdown mark. “My line just really gave me a lot of opportunities to get it up the middle and then bounce it outside.”
Monticello’s defense has allowed an average of 6.8 points. The unit is led by senior linebacker Kolton Knuffman (44 tackles, 61/2 tackles for loss, three sacks) and senior defensive end/St. Thomas More transfer Jason Brown (25 tackles, 81/2 tackles for loss, five sacks).
“I’ve been confident in our defense all year,” said Knuffman, who will play college football at Aurora University. “We returned a lot of guys, so having that experience helped us.”
One highlight was the Sages recording two blocked punts and the same number of defensive touchdowns against Mattoon.
“Being able to hold a 5A team to zero points, that was pretty big,” Knuffman said.
Monticello no doubt would like to do the same to rival SJ-O while also celebrating senior day.
“It’ll be a great environment,” Knuffman said. “Senior night, last game we’ll play, so I expect everybody to be pretty hyped up.”