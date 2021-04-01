How did this Illinois offer come about, from your side?
“Pat Embleton (Illini executive director of personnel and recruiting) has always been in contact with me and my coaches. He’s always been a guy I could reach out to no matter what. After that first game (on March 19 at Clifton Central) I didn’t expect anything to come of it. I sent my highlights to (offensive line coach Bart Miller). He really liked it and showed it to Coach (Bret) Bielema. That Saturday, they called and they offered, and I really wasn’t expecting anything to come that soon. I was expecting maybe Week 3 or Week 4. Last week we had a Zoom meeting. That was pretty cool. I got to meet all the coaches I’ve been talking to and see who they are.”
You already had an offer from Central Michigan, but what does it mean to receive an Illini offer?
“It feels great. As a kid, I always went to those games and watched them play. And just the fact that a Big Ten school in state offered me and thought I could be a part of their team and a part of their future (is great). My goal’s always been to play in the Big Ten. It’s my favorite conference. It’s the best conference in college football. ... It’s been significant to me and my family and my team. It’s just kind of mind-boggling. ... There was a kid from Iroquois West (tight end Zach Gray) that went to the U of I. The fact that people look at me and can say, ‘He went to Iroquois West’ ... I want my town to be proud.”
What did the Illini staff say they liked about you and your game?
“They said I’ve got size (6-foot-4, 267 pounds). They’re really impressed with my quickness and speed and how I move. ... They said I’m a good base for what they want to make me into, and they said I have all the qualities they want a lineman to have. That just drives me even more.”
What do you feel would make you fit into a program like Illinois?
“Just my passion for the game and the nastiness I play with, and just the strength. I put on so much muscle and weight to move people around with (leading up to this spring season).”