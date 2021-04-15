Preps coordinator Colin Likas caught up with the Bulldogs' senior — in his second year as the team’s starting quarterback — ahead of Friday’s game at Unity:
What has it meant to have a season this spring?
“It meant so much to not just me but all of the guys. Especially with this being my senior season, I was just praying and so hopeful that we had a football season. ... Everyone was so glad we could get out on the field together.”
How did your past experience at QB help with the quick turnaround between basketball and football seasons?
“Last year was not the best year, and I know I had a lot to learn and a lot to practice on and I worked on that stuff over the summer. I got bigger and stronger, faster — and so did the whole team. ... It was a lot easier to adjust coming straight out of basketball just because we had all this speed training and all these practices in.”
Coach Jon Adkins told us after your 0-2 start you were one of the state’s best 0-2 teams. Now that you’re 2-2, do you feel that was the case?
“I was definitely disappointed that we were 0-2, but obviously we can’t just hang our heads about it. We knew coming into the next two weeks that we had to work harder than the first two. ... I agree, I think those two weeks (against Effingham and Mt. Zion) were tough, but we weren’t just going to settle for being 0-2. That’s just not the type of team we are.”
You’ve compiled 578 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Did you expect that success?
“I can’t say coming into the season I was expecting to run for as many yards as I have. ... I knew we were going to put up better numbers than we did last year, and it’s just nice to see how much all this hard work paid off.”
Are you and your teammates excited for Friday’s game at Unity?
“We’ve talked about it since the end of the game Friday, how we’re not having playoffs this year, but this is going to have a playoff feel to it. It’s just a legacy game for Mahomet.”