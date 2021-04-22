What has it been like playing 8-man for three seasons?
“It wasn’t that hard of a transition for me and my class because we only played one year of 11-man. It probably took the whole summer (of 2018) before everyone got used to it, just because you’re not used to the guys missing and the pace of it. ... It was definitely scary going into your sophomore year not knowing if you’re going to have a football team.”
What has this season been like for you?
“It’s been crazy. From not knowing in the fall — we thought we were going to have a season, and then that gets canceled and moved back — and then coming out of basketball, the school did a really good job of the coaches working together and making sure everyone was prepared.”
What did it mean to get the starting quarterback job after the 2018 state title win and 2019 state final appearance?
“(Jared) Schunke was here my sophomore year and Penn Stoller was here last year, and those are two all-state quarterbacks. I think what benefited me the most was just being able to learn from those guys. ... Just being a leader on the team, that’s probably been the biggest thing. Just getting the guys to believe in me.”
You threw five TDs in last weekend’s victory against Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland. What was the key to that success?
“We had the confidence going. ... (Justin) Tillman had three touchdowns last week, and that was his first varsity start. You don’t have to really worry about throwing to one guy. You just take what the defense gives you.”
Milford beat Cissna Park in baseball during this football season, too.
“We had two hours of football, and then we had a baseball game after. It’s fun to play against those guys, though at the same time it’s kind of an awkward feeling because you’ve got to see them the next day, so you can’t be talking too much trash.”