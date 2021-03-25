Preps coordinator Colin Likas caught up with Monticello junior quarterback Joey Sprinkle, who played a hand in all three of the Sages’ touchdowns during a Week 1 win over Bloomington Central Catholic:
You also played for the boys’ basketball team. What have these last couple months been like?
“They’ve just been jam-packed, because going from doing nothing every day to having practices, sometimes maybe even two, it’s just crazy. ... At the beginning it was all just kind of overwhelming because for basketball ... we didn’t think we were going to have a season, but the next day we had a season. So we were practicing, going everything fully back. But now I’ve gotten back into the flow, but I’m definitely tired all the time.”
What did it take to win the starting QB job?
“Coming off last year, graduating (former starter) Nic Tackels, it was just like I was supposed to step into that. I was next in line, sort of (after being the JV starter). But then we had a transfer come in from St. Thomas More (Jason Brown), and everything just kind of switched up real quick, and I had to start competing. And I just knew I had to work harder and earn that spot.”
At 6-foot-3, you played forward in basketball. What’s it like playing a much different role in football?
“It’s weird because in basketball I just kind of be the bully and the big guy. Then in football, especially at practice they’re always like, ‘Don’t hit him. Don’t hit him,’ like I’m fragile, and it’s just so different.”
Do you feel like your size gives you an edge at QB?
“I feel like it does. You go up against these teams and they’ve got these short quarterbacks, and I just don’t understand how they see over the line. Even I have trouble seeing.”
What did it mean to win your first game as the varsity starting QB?
“It really just felt amazing. Getting that first win, getting that under my belt, getting all the jitters out, I just feel like this season we’re going to do really good as a team. I feel like I can provide my team the best help now that I’ve got everything figured out.”