What’s your past history as a football coach?
“Last year I was the defensive coordinator (at Schlarman). The two previous years I was part of the Hoopeston Area/Schlarman Academy/Armstrong-Potomac co-op. I graduated from Schlarman in 2012.”
Did you also play football as a high-schooler?
“At the high school level I played offensive guard and I played nose guard. And at the college level I played at Aurora University, and I played defensive tackle for two years and offensive guard for one year.”
How did this head
coaching opportunity come about?
“Our previous head coach, Matt Blurton, had to step down due to scheduling (conflicts). ... They asked me to step up, so I stepped up.”
And, being a Schlarman graduate, what does it mean to have this chance?
“It’s really a dream for me to be the head coach at my alma mater. The transition was pretty good, being that I was on the staff last season. And I’m also the P.E. coach, so I knew all the kids that were coming out.”
How have the athletes
responded to you and what you bring to the table as the head coach?
“It’s been really good. We have a good group of players this year. We had a good amount come back. We graduated a lot last year, but we had a lot come back. A lot of the new kids we have on this team, they were football players before. ... Last year (Schlarman’s first in the 8-Man Association and first outside a cooperative since 2013), we had a lot more non-football players come out. We had to start pretty much from scratch.”
What does it mean to be part of the ever-growing 8-Man Association?
“I really like it. I really like the 8-man game. It’s really fast-paced, and with 8-man football these smaller schools are going to have a resurgence of football coming back. ... I really look for the 8-man league to continue to grow year after year.”