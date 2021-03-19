Take me through how the Week 1 game against Centennial wound up being canceled.
“Last Friday, a coach in the program ... we found out he was positive (for COVID-19). That set off a chain reaction through the contact tracing and all that kind of stuff. So many of our guys were considered close contacts that there was just no way we could play a game, between our players and coaches. It’s just unfortunate.”
What was your reaction when you realized what this would mean for your team this week?
“I was frustrated, on one hand. On another hand, to be honest, I’m not surprised. I have a lot of friends who coach in some other states that have played, and it was like this — constantly losing players, losing coaches, maybe missing some games. So I wasn’t surprised. I knew the likelihood that somebody would probably be affected with us in the program, or maybe even a team we go against. Our situation, unfortunately, affects Centennial also. I understood the possibility, but certainly after waiting so long and you’re a week away from playing, it’s very frustrating for our players and fans. You just want to get back on the field and play.”
How have you handled the time away from the team?
“We’ve used some technology to get some things out and hope the players are following through with watching film and trying to stay engaged academically and everything. It basically becomes almost an offseason mode again for a week. We can’t be together (until Monday), but here’s the things we need to do in preparation.”
How does this affect the way you approach discussing COVID-19 safety measures with the athletes?
“It’s a rude awakening. Everybody feels it. As we come back, there has to be a much stronger emphasis. Having experienced it, we certainly want to finish out the year. ... Hopefully our players take ownership and lead each other.”