The IHSA is slated to release its official 2022 football schedules on Thursday. N-G preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS highlights five area Week 1 games worth watching, as currently listed on MaxPreps:
Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac
7 p.m. Aug. 25
Jason Thiele’s Raiders and Matthew Leskis’ Cornjerkers ended lengthy playoff droughts last fall. IW made its first postseason appearance since 2006, and HA/A-P got in for the first time since 1993. Plus, this contest will include Raiders lineman Cannon Leonard, a recent Iowa commit.
Arcola at Tuscola
7 p.m. Aug. 26
The latest chapter of Cola Wars is must-see action, regardless of how the Purple Riders and Warriors look on paper. Nick Lindsey’s Arcola club advanced to last season’s Class 1A quarterfinals but must replace numerous outgoing starters. Andy Romine’s Warriors had their last campaign derailed by COVID-19 issues and will seek a return to the playoffs.
Morton at Mahomet-Seymour
7 p.m. Aug. 26
A rematch of a fall 2021 Class 5A quarterfinal, which the Potters won 40-28 to hand the Bulldogs their only loss. Jon Adkins’ Bulldogs return nearly all of their starters on both sides of the ball, including News-Gazette All-Area first-teamers Wyatt Bohm, Quenton Rogers, Jack Gallier and Nick Golden.
St. Joseph-Ogden at Monticello
7 p.m. Aug. 26
Typically a mid- or late-season showcase between the Illini Prairie Conference rivals, Shawn Skinner’s Spartans and Cully Welter’s Sages instead will duke it out to begin the fall. SJ-O is attempting to exceed five wins for the first time since 2015, and Monticello is trying to follow up on an eight-win season.
St. Thomas More at Decatur Lutheran
Noon Aug. 27
Oakwood hosts Momence and Westville hosts Seneca on this Saturday as well, but Nathan Watson’s Sabers offer the chance to see a matinee 8-man football game. Both teams qualified for the postseason last year but were ousted in the opening round, so they’ll want to impress early in 2022.