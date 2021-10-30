Class 6A
(14) Centennial Chargers (5-4) at (3) Chicago Kenwood Broncos (8-1), 2 p.m. (at Lane Tech High School)
Coaches: Kyle Jackson (8-14 in three seasons at Centennial); Sinque Turner (30-13 in four seasons at Chicago Kenwood).
Most recent postseason appearance: Centennial in 2015 (lost in Class 6A first round); Chicago Kenwood in 2019 (lost in Class 6A second round).
Chargers to watch: Braylon Peacock (Sr., WR/RB/DB; 5 rushing TDs, 4 receiving TDs; 158 receiving yards vs. Peoria; 110 rushing yards vs. Peoria Manual); Brady Boatright (Sr., QB; 12 passing TDs, 2 INTs; 213 yards, 3 TDs passing vs. Peoria; 204 yards, 3 TDs passing vs. Peoria Manual); Brandon Harvey (Jr., RB/DB; 6 rushing TDs; 128 rushing yards vs. Danville; 112 rushing yards, 1 TD at Normal Community).
Broncos to watch: Lou Henson (Sr., QB; 48 of 83 passing, 709 yards, 10 TDs, 4 INTs; 36 carries, 196 yards, 5 TDs); Kevin Thunderbird (Jr., OLB; 85 tackles, 5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 INTs); Marquise Lightfoot (Soph., DE; 53 tackles, 9 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 fumble recovery).
Prediction: Chicago Kenwood 27, Centennial 21.
Class 5A
(14) Jacksonville Crimsons (5-4) at (3) Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs (9-0), 7 p.m.
Coaches: Mark Grounds (108-97 in 21 seasons at Jacksonville); Jon Adkins (16-8 in three seasons at Mahomet-Seymour).
Most recent postseason appearance: Jacksonville in 2016 (lost in Class 5A first round); Mahomet-Seymour in 2017 (lost in Class 5A first round).
Crimsons to watch: Elijah Owens (Jr., QB; 108 of 186 passing, 1,324 yards, 11 TDs, 6 INTs; 115 carries, 724 yards, 7 TDs; Cam'Ron Mitchell (Soph., RB; 93 carries, 700 yards, 9 TDs; 17 receptions, 160 yards, 1 TD); Deone Salther (Jr., TE/OLB; 32 receptions, 507 yards, 4 TDs).
Bulldogs to watch: Wyatt Bohm (Jr., QB; 140 of 236 passing, 2,414 yards, 23 TDs; 7 INTs); Quenton Rogers (Jr., WR; 41 receptions, 873 yards, 9 TDs); Nick Golden (Jr., LB; 72 tackles, 28 TFLs, 13 sacks, 1 fumble recovery).
Prediction: Mahomet-Seymour 42, Jacksonville 14.
Class 3A
(10) Chicago King Jaguars (6-3) at (7) Prairie Central Hawks (7-2), 2 p.m.
Coaches: Derrick Hunter (23-25 in five seasons at Chicago King); Andrew Quain (20-6 in three seasons at Prairie Central).
Most recent postseason appearance: Chicago King in 2015 (lost in Class 5A second round); Prairie Central in 2019 (lost in Class 4A quarterfinals).
Jaguars' statistics to know: Average 29 points per game while allowing an average of 21 points per game; losses to Class 3A No. 5 seed Chicago Clark, Class 5A No. 7 seed Chicago Brooks and non-playoff Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville/Englewood; won last three games by cumulative 86-27 score.
Hawks to watch: Drew Fehr (Jr., RB/LB; 166 carries, 960 yards, 9 TDs; 5 receptions, 41 yards, 1 TD; 81 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1 sack); Camden Palmore (Jr., RB/LB; 89 carries, 765 yards, 7 TDs; 4 receptions, 134 yards, 1 TD; 60 tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery); Owen Rafferty (Sr., QB/DB; 15 of 28 passing, 291 yards, 3 TDs; 63 carries, 345 yards, 4 TDs; 13 tackles, 2 INTs, 1 fumble recovery).
Prediction: Prairie Central 22, Chicago King 16.
(16) Newton Eagles (5-4) at (1) Unity Rockets (9-0), 2 p.m.
Coaches: Jason Fulton (92-63 in 16 seasons at Newton); Scott Hamilton (258-64 in 28 seasons at Unity).
Most recent postseason appearance: Newton in 2019 (lost in Class 3A first round); Unity in 2019 (lost in Class 4A second round).
Eagles to watch: Isaac Flowers (Soph., RB/OLB; 141 carries, 633 yards, 3 TDs; 8 tackles); Gus Bierman (Soph., DB; 49 tackles, 7 TFLs, 1 1/2 sacks, 1 INT); Adam Koebele (Sr., G/MLB; 46 tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 1/2 sacks).
Rockets to watch: Blake Kimball (Sr., QB; 115 of 151 passing, 1,290 yards, 18 TDs, 3 INTs; 101 carries, 720 yards, 11 TDs); Matt Brown (Jr., RB; 173 carries, 1,241 yards, 15 TDs); Nat Nosler (Sr., DB; 73 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 INT).
Prediction: Unity 54, Newton 12.
(9) Eureka Hornets (6-3) at (8) Paxton-Buckley-Loda Panthers (6-3), 1 p.m.
Coaches: Jason Bachman (44-38 in nine seasons at Eureka); Josh Pritchard (18-7 in three seasons at Paxton-Buckley-Loda).
Most recent postseason appearance: Eureka in 2019 (lost in Class 3A second round); Panthers in 2019 (lost in Class 3A quarterfinals).
Hornets to watch: Jacob Morin (Jr., QB/DB; 125 of 204 passing, 1,504 yards, 15 TDs, 7 INTs; 65 carries, 256 yards, 10 TDs); Mason Boles (Soph., RB/LB; 119 carries, 935 yards, 7 TDs; 55 tackles, 1 INT); Dakota Wiegand (Jr., OT/DE; 74 tackles, 16 TFLs, 12 sacks).
Panthers to watch: Tyler Smith (Sr., RB/LB; 184 carries, 1,258 yards, 12 TDs; 51 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery); Garrett Sanders (Sr., WR/LB; 65 tackles, 7 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries); Kayden Snelling (Jr., WR/LB; 15 receptions, 265 yards, 2 TDs; 56 tackles, 11 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 INT, 2 forced fumbles).
Prediction: PBL 28, Eureka 21.
(12) Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac Cornjerkers (5-4) at (5) Fairfield Mules (8-1), 2 p.m.
Coaches: Matthew Leskis (5-17 in three seasons at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac); Justin Townsend (126-77 in 21 seasons at Fairfield).
Most recent postseason appearance: Hoopeston Area in 1993 (lost in Class 3A first round); Fairfield in 2019 (lost in Class 3A second round).
Cornjerkers to watch: Abel Colunga (Sr., RB/MLB; 125 carries, 823 yards, 9 TDs; 86 tackles, 1 INT, 2 fumble recoveries); Anthony Zamora (Jr., QB/DB/OLB; 58 of 134 passing, 859 yards, 10 TDs, 6 INTs; 80 carries, 399 yards, 6 TDs; 56 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 sacks, 3 INTs, 2 pass deflections); Hunter Cannon (Jr., WR/OLB; 32 carries, 237 yards, 4 TDs; 24 receptions, 401 yards, 6 TDs; 77 tackles, 8 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass deflection).
Mules to watch: Konnor Dagg (Sr., FB/LB; 78 carries, 518 yards, 8 TDs; 23 tackles, 3 TFLs); Camden Robbins (Sr., WR/SS; 56 carries, 388 yards, 7 TDs; 8 receptions, 136 yards, 2 TDs; 14 tackles, 3 TFLs, 3 INTs, 2 pass deflections); Jay Mooring (Soph., RB/CB; 45 carries, 498 yards, 6 TDs).
Prediction: Fairfield 42, Hoopeston Area/A-P 21.
(15) St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans (5-4) at (2) Mt. Carmel Golden Aces (9-0), 2:30 p.m.
Coaches: Shawn Skinner (26-28 in six seasons at St. Joseph-Ogden); Michael Brewer (32-12 in five seasons at Mt. Carmel).
Most recent postseason appearance: St. Joseph-Ogden in 2019 (lost in Class 3A first round); Mt. Carmel in 2019 (lost in Class 3A second round).
Spartans to watch: Evan Ingram (Sr., QB/DB; 68 of 126 passing, 814 yards, 13 TDs, 3 INTs; 31 carries, 110 yards, 1 TD); Keaton Nolan (Sr., RB/LB; 109 carries, 779 yards, 7 TDs; 19 receptions, 269 yards, 4 TDs; 18 tackles, 3 1/2 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass deflection); Alex Funk (Jr., QB/RB/LB; 17 carries, 96 yards, 2 TDs; 63 tackles, 6 TFLs, 2 sacks).
Golden Aces' statistics to know: Average 48 points per game while allowing average of five points per game; have won two games via forfeit; most points permitted in a single game was to Paris (14 points in Week 9); has shut out two opponents and held another to two points.
Prediction: Mt. Carmel 35, St. Joseph-Ogden 7.
(11) Greenville Comets (5-4) at (6) Monticello Sages (7-2), 2 p.m.
Coaches: Todd Hutchinson (115-37 in 14 seasons at Greenville); Cully Welter (108-32 in 13 seasons at Monticello).
Most recent postseason appearance: Greenville in 2019 (lost in Class 3A first round); Monticello in 2019 (lost in Class 3A first round).
Comets statistics to know: Average 31 points per game while allowing an average of 27 points per game; lost to visiting Monticello 63-21 in the 2018 Class 3A quarterfinals, during the Sages' state-championship run.
Sages to watch: Joey Sprinkle (Sr., QB/FS; 140 of 219 passing, 2,084 yards, 20 TDs, 7 INTs; 97 carries, 515 yards, 12 TDs); Triston Foran (Sr., WR/CB; 64 receptions, 920 yards, 10 TDs; 4 1/2 tackles, 3 pass breakups); Ashton Wassom (Sr., G/LB; 48 tackles, 7 TFLs, 2 fumble recoveries).
Prediction: Monticello 34, Greenville 20.
Class 2A
(10) Westville Tigers (7-2) at (7) Maroa-Forsyth Trojans (7-2), 1 p.m.
Coaches: Guy Goodlove (150-122 in 27 seasons at Westville); Josh Jostes (208-62 in 23 seasons at Maroa-Forsyth).
Most recent postseason appearance: Westville in 2017 (lost in Class 2A quarterfinals); Maroa-Forsyth in 2019 (lost in Class 2A second round).
Tigers to watch: Will Terry (Sr., RB/LB; 88 carries, 698 yards, 10 TDs; 49 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery); Rylee Edwards (Sr., OL/DL; 75 tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery); Bryce Burnett (Sr., OL/DL; 32 tackles, 8 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery; Eastern Illinois football commit).
Trojans to watch: Kaiden Maurer (Soph., QB/SS; 102 of 136 passing, 1,597 yards, 22 TDs, 1 INT; 47 carries, 416 yards, 7 TDs); Cade Culp (Sr., RB/WR; 97 carries, 825 yards, 18 TDs; 21 receptions, 354 yards, 4 TDs); Aiden Riser (Jr., WR/MLB; 11 receptions, 104 yards, 2 TDs; 60 tackles, 7 TFLs, 1 fumble recovery).
Prediction: Westville 27, Maroa-Forsyth 24.
(14) Virden North Mac Panthers (5-4) at (3) Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils (9-0), 1 p.m.
Coaches: Patrick Bowman (19-16 in four seasons at Virden North Mac); Mark Dodd (113-40 in 14 seasons at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin).
Most recent postseason appearance: Virden North Mac in 2019 (lost in Class 3A first round); Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in 2019 (lost in Class 2A second round).
Panthers to watch: Kaden Brown (Jr., QB; 56 of 87 passing, 739 yards, 4 TDs, 6 INTs; 95 carries, 931 yards, 15 TDs); Jake Ferguson (Sr., RB/OLB; 119 carries, 750 yards, 10 TDs; 31 receptions, 337 yards, 3 TDs; 31 tackles, 1 TFL); Joseph Reinhart (Jr., FB/DT/LB; 61 tackles, 6 TFLs, 2 fumble recoveries).
Blue Devils to watch: Dawson Dodd (Sr., QB/DB; 71 of 92 passing, 1,406 yards, 26 TDs, 4 INTs; 56 carries, 349 yards, 7 TDs; 23 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 3 pass deflections); Mason Hackman (Sr., SE/FS; 34 receptions, 699 yards, 15 TDs; 52 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 4 pass deflections); Rhett Harper (Sr., RB/LB; 101 carries, 945 yards, 10 TDs; 8 receptions, 116 yards, 3 TDs; 47 tackles, 5 TFLs, 1 pass deflection).
Prediction: BHRA 54, Virden North Mac 14.
Class 1A
(9) Monmouth United Red Storm (6-3) at (8) Iroquois West Raiders (7-2), 1 p.m.
Coaches: David Milroy (9-27 in four seasons at Monmouth United); Jason Thiele (8-7 in two seasons at Iroquois West).
Most recent postseason appearance: Monmouth United in 2015 (lost in Class 2A first round); Iroquois West in 2006 (lost in Class 2A second round).
Red Storm players to watch: Cormaic Flynn (Sr., RB/LB; 137 carries, 1,281 yards, 23 TDs; 8 receptions, 240 yards, 3 TDs; 55 tackles, 1 INT); Aidan Parkins (Sr., QB/LB; 17 of 30 passing, 347 yards, 6 TDs; 123 carries, 891 yards, 8 TDs; 38 tackles); Colin Jenks (Sr., LB; 71 tackles).
Raiders to watch: Trystyn Schacht (Jr., RB/LB; 174 carries, 1,474 yards, 17 TDs; 37 tackles, 1 TFL; 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass deflection); John Ahlden (Jr., FB/ILB; 71 carries, 410 yards, 7 TDs; 65 tackles, 5 pass deflections); Clayton Leonard (Sr., OL/DL; 28 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 blocked punt; Illinois football commit).
Prediction: Monmouth United 35, Iroquois West 30.
(13) Ridgeview/Lexington Mustangs (5-4) at (4) Rushville-Industry Rockets (7-2), 1:30 p.m.
Coaches: Hal Chiodo (5-4 in one season at Ridgeview/Lexington); Brian Lafferty (22-18 in five seasons at Rushville-Industry).
Most recent postseason appearance: Ridgeview in 2012 (lost in Class 1A first round); Rushville-Industry in 2019 (lost in Class 2A first round).
Mustangs to watch: Kaden Farrell (Jr., RB/OLB; 200 carries, 1,381 yards, 12 TDs; 10 receptions, 178 yards, 3 TDs; 8 tackles); Evan Antonio (DE; 83 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 pass deflection, 1 blocked kick); Jacob Whitehill (Jr., MLB; 85 tackles, 5 TFLs, 1 sack, 5 pass deflections, 1 blocked kick).
Rockets to watch: Tanner Spencer (Sr., TE/DE; 99 carries, 880 yards, 16 TDs; 42 tackles, 7 TFLs, 2 pass deflections); James Corrie (Sr., FB/ILB; 103 carries, 801 yards, 6 TDs; 38 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT); Dashawn Rudesill (Sr., RB/OLB; 36 tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries, 3 pass deflections).
Prediction: Rushville-Industry 32, Ridgeview/Lexington 28.
(16) Villa Grove Blue Devils (5-4) at (1) Camp Point Central Panthers (8-1), 2 p.m.
Coaches: Heath Wilson (18-17 in four seasons at Villa Grove); Brad Dixon (97-23 in 11 seasons at Camp Point Central).
Most recent postseason appearance: Villa Grove (with Heritage) in 2019 (lost in Class 2A first round); Camp Point Central in 2019 (lost in Class 1A second round).
Blue Devils to watch: Luke Zimmerman (Jr., RB/LB; 114 carries, 754 yards, 5 TDs; 9 receptions, 135 yards, 1 TD; 136 tackles); Liam Barr (Sr., QB/DB; 60 of 133 passing, 884 yards, 10 TDs, 5 INTs; 66 carries, 111 yards, 8 TDs; 62 tackles); Elijah Kiesel (Sr., RB/DL; 9 receptions, 136 yards, 2 TDs; 81 tackles).
Panthers to watch: Isaac Genenbacher (Jr., RB/LB; 87 carries, 993 yards, 11 TDs; 7 receptions, 79 yards, 2 TDs; 70 tackles, 9 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass deflection); Garret Williams (Sr., RB/DB; 84 carries, 993 yards, 11 TDs; 4 receptions, 79 yards, 1 TD; 31 tackles, 2 pass deflections); Sterling Stotts (Sr., FB/LB; 104 carries, 550 yards, 10 TDs; 58 tackles, 4 TFLs, 3 sacks).
Prediction: Camp Point Central 48, Villa Grove 12.
(12) Winchester West Central Cougars (6-3) at (5) Arcola Purple Riders (7-2), 2 p.m.
Coaches: Matt Coultas (8-10 in three seasons at Winchester West Central); Nick Lindsey (35-12 in five seasons at Arcola).
Most recent postseason appearance: Winchester West Central in 2015 (lost in Class 1A second round); Arcola in 2019 (lost in Class 1A quarterfinals).
Cougars to watch: Ryan Moore (Sr., TE/CB/FS; 101 carries, 1,229 yards, 18 TDs; 9 receptions, 123 yards, 2 TDs; 42 tackles, 5 TFLs, 1 INT); Lathan Barnett (Sr., RB/LB; 165 carries, 929 yards, 11 TDs; 67 tackles, 5 TFLs, 1 fumble recovery); Landon Barnett (Sr., G/DE/OLB; 10 receptions, 71 yards, 3 TDs; 61 tackles, 12 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries).
Purple Riders to watch: Beau Edwards (Sr., QB/DB; 38 of 83 passing, 575 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs; 60 carries, 296 yards, 5 TDs; 43 tackles, 1 TFL, 8 INTs, 1 INT return TD); Jed Jones (Sr., RB/LB; 93 carries, 579 yards, 8 TDs; 44 tackles, 8 TFLs, 1 INT); Tanner Thomas (Fr., WR/QB/DB; 17 receptions, 321 yards, 6 TDs; 2 kickoff return TDs; 1 INT).
Prediction: Arcola 34, Winchester West Central 12.
(10) Salt Fork Storm (6-3) at (7) Greenfield-Northwestern Tigers (7-2), 1 p.m.
Coaches: Joe Hageman (14-10 in three seasons at Salt Fork); Joe Pembrook (61-33 in 10 seasons at Greenfield-Northwestern).
Most recent postseason appearance: Salt Fork in 2019 (lost in Class 1A first round); Greenfield-Northwestern in 2019 (lost in Class 1A second round).
Storm players to watch: Ben Jessup (Jr., RB/LB; 125 carries, 952 yards, 16 TDs; 29 tackles); Garrett Taylor (Jr., TE/LB; 11 receptions, 269 yards, 5 TDs; 79 tackles); Brayden Maskel (Jr., LB; 73 tackles, 1 INT).
Tigers to watch: Sam Walker (Sr., RB/LB; 146 carries, 1,192 yards, 19 TDs; 42 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1 INT); Brady Pembrook (Sr., QB/DB; 71 of 118 passing, 945 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs; 29 carries, 176 yards, 5 TDs; 26 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery); Drake Stuart (Sr., RB/MLB; 62 carries, 358 yards, 3 TDs; 9 receptions, 120 yards, 1 TD; 89 tackles, 12 TFLs).
Prediction: Greenfield-Northwestern 40, Salt Fork 24.
8-Man
(9) Pawnee Indians (6-3) at (8) Milford/Cissna Park Bearcats (6-3), 2 p.m.
Coaches: Kitt Thein (15-9 in three season at Pawnee); Clint Schwartz (47-33 in nine season at Milford/Cissna Park).
Most recent postseason appearance: Pawnee in 2016 (lost in Class 1A first round); Milford/Cissna Park in 2019 (lost in 8-Man championship game).
Indians' statistics to know: Average 197 rushing yards and 96 passing yards per game; average 40 points per game versus opposition's 18.8 points per game; have converted 43 percent of third downs (29 of 67) while allowing opponents to convert 24 percent of third downs (15 of 63); have recorded 21 takeaways while posting 12 giveaways.
Bearcats to watch: Sawyer Laffoon (Jr., QB/DB; 75 of 135 passing, 1,294 yards, 16 TDs, 9 INTs; 52 carries, 361 yards, 7 TDs; 30 tackles, 1/2 TFL, 1 pass breakup); Sam Kaeb (Sr., WR/LB; 59 carries, 628 yards, 9 TDs; 18 receptions, 354 yards, 4 TDs); Mason Blanck (Jr., FB/LB; 48 carries, 308 yards, 7 TDs; 90 tackles, 9 TFLs, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery).
Prediction: Milford/Cissna Park 48, Pawnee 42.
(11) St. Thomas More Sabers (5-4) at (6) Martinsville Blue Streaks (7-2), 1 p.m.
Coaches: Nathan Watson (15-25 in five seasons at St. Thomas More); Shane McDearmon (11-20 in four seasons at Martinsville).
Most recent postseason appearance: St. Thomas More in 2016 (lost in Class 2A quarterfinals); Martinsville in 2003 (lost in Class 1A second round).
Sabers to watch: Adonai Bumba (Sr., RB/DB; 80 carries, 829 yards, 10 TDs; 27 receptions, 704 yards, 12 TDs; 3 INTs, 1 INT return TD; 1 punt return TD); Justen Green (Sr., QB/DB; 83 of 151 passing, 1,766 yards, 29 TDs, 5 INTs; 73 carries, 571 yards, 7 TDs; 3 INTs, 1 INT return TD); Patrick Quarnstrom (Sr., WR/DL; 28 receptions, 596 yards, 9 TDs; 2 fumble recoveries, 1 fumble recovery return TD).
Blue Streaks to watch: Sabastian Herrera (Sr., QB/CB; 42 of 72 passing, 896 yards, 11 TDs, 1 INT; 85 carries, 442 yards, 6 TDs; 68 tackles, 5 TFLs, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery); Victor Herrera (Soph., FB/LB; 109 carries, 632 yards, 7 TDs; 16 receptions, 281 yards; 59 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 INTs, 3 fumble recoveries); Ridge Robinson (Sr., G/DE; 96 tackles, 16 TFLs, 4 fumble recoveries).
Prediction: St. Thomas More 35, Martinsville 34.