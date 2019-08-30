Listen to this article

Below is a one-stop shop for all content within the 2019 News-Gazette high school football special section — Women in Football — which came out on Aug. 30, also Week 1 of the regular season.

Essays

Arcola’s Stacy Shonkwiler

Argenta-Oreana’s Crystal Green

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Sally McCarthy

Blue Ridge’s Alayna Hill

Centennial’s Jan Jackson

Champaign Central’s Lauren Larson

Fisher’s Brianna Keeton

Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Amy Cavanaugh

Iroquois West’s Mackenzie Neukomm

Judah Christian’s Susi Boastick

LeRoy’s Carol Zeleznik

Mahomet-Seymour’s Nikki Gallier

Monticello’s Kelly Harrington

Oakwood’s Lynn Anderson

Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Jennifer Anderson

Prairie Central’s Amy Woodrey

Rantoul’s Syrina Qualters

St. Joseph-Ogden’s Angie Weaver

St. Thomas More’s Sarah Watson

Salt Fork’s Donna Hageman

Tuscola’s Gina Romine

Unity’s Lori Garrett

Urbana’s Beth Walker

Villa Grove/Heritage’s Betsy Orwick

Watseka’s Gina Greene

More from the special section

Preps coordinator Colin Likas explains this year's special section theme

Story about Fisher essayist Brianna Keeton

Where are they now: 1994 News-Gazette All-Area team

Former area players competing in college

Local homecoming game dates

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Prep Sports Coordinator

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).