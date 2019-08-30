Below is a one-stop shop for all content within the 2019 News-Gazette high school football special section — Women in Football — which came out on Aug. 30, also Week 1 of the regular season.
Essays
Argenta-Oreana’s Crystal Green
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Sally McCarthy
Champaign Central’s Lauren Larson
Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Amy Cavanaugh
Iroquois West’s Mackenzie Neukomm
Judah Christian’s Susi Boastick
Mahomet-Seymour’s Nikki Gallier
Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Jennifer Anderson
St. Joseph-Ogden’s Angie Weaver
St. Thomas More’s Sarah Watson
Villa Grove/Heritage’s Betsy Orwick
More from the special section
Preps coordinator Colin Likas explains this year's special section theme
Story about Fisher essayist Brianna Keeton
Where are they now: 1994 News-Gazette All-Area team
Former area players competing in college