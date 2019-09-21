APOLLO
CONF ALL
Taylorville 2 0 4 0
Effingham 2 0 4 0
Mt. Zion 2 0 4 0
Charleston 1 2 1 3
Mahomet-Seymour 1 2 1 3
Mattoon 1 2 1 3
Lincoln 0 3 0 4
NEXT WEEK’S GAME
Mt. Zion at Mahomet-Seymour
BIG 12
CONF ALL
Peoria 3 0 4 0
Normal Community 3 0 3 1
Normal West 3 1 3 1
Bloomington 2 1 2 2
Champaign Central 2 1 2 2
Peoria Notre Dame 2 2 2 2
Peoria Richwoods 2 2 2 2
Danville 1 2 1 2
Centennial 0 3 0 3
Peoria Manual 0 3 0 4
Urbana 0 3 0 4
TODAY’S GAME
Danville at Centennial
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Bloomington at Urbana
Centennial at Peoria Notre Dame
Peoria Richwoods at Champaign Central
CENTRAL ILLINOIS
CONF ALL
Central A&M 2 0 4 0
Clinton 2 0 4 0
St. Teresa 2 0 4 0
Shelbyville 1 1 2 2
Warrensburg-Latham 1 1 2 2
Meridian 0 2 2 2
Tuscola 0 2 2 2
Sullivan/Okaw Valley 0 2 0 4
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Clinton at Tuscola
Sullivan/Okaw Valley at Meridian
HEART OF ILLINOIS
LARGE
CONF ALL
Fieldcrest 2 0 4 0
Eureka 1 1 3 1
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1 1 3 1
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 1 1 1 3
Tri-Valley 1 1 1 3
El Paso-Gridley 0 2 1 3
NEXT WEEK’S GAME
Fisher at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
SMALL
CONF ALL
Tremont 2 0 2 2
Heyworth 1 0 2 2
Ridgeview/Lexington 1 1 2 2
Fisher 0 1 2 1
LeRoy 0 2 1 3
TODAY’S GAME
Madison at Fisher
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Fisher at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
LeRoy at Tri-Valley
Ridgeview/Lexington at Eureka
ILLINI PRAIRIE
CONF ALL
Chillicothe IVC 4 0 4 0
Monticello 3 1 3 1
Prairie Central 3 1 3 1
St. Joseph-Ogden 3 1 3 1
Unity 3 1 3 1
Olympia 2 2 2 2
Bloomington Central Catholic 1 3 1 3
Pontiac 1 3 1 3
Rantoul 0 4 0 4
St. Thomas More 0 4 0 4
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Bloomington CC at Monticello
Chillicothe IVC at Prairie Central
Pontiac at St. Joseph-Ogden
Rantoul at St. Thomas More
Unity at Olympia
LINCOLN PRAIRIE
CONF ALL
Arcola 2 0 3 1
Argenta-Oreana 2 0 3 1
Cumberland 2 0 3 1
Tri-County 2 0 2 2
Cerro Gordo/Bement 1 1 2 2
Villa Grove/Heritage 1 1 2 2
ALAH 0 2 2 2
Blue Ridge 0 2 2 2
Sangamon Valley 0 2 1 3
Decatur Lutheran 0 2 0 4
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Arcola at Cumberland
Blue Ridge at ALAH
Cerro Gordo/B at Villa Grove/Heritage
Tri-County at Argenta-Oreana
SANGAMON VALLEY
CONF ALL
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2 0 3 1
Clifton Central 1 0 4 0
Watseka 1 0 4 0
Seneca 1 1 2 2
Iroquois West 0 2 1 3
Dwight 0 2 0 4
Momence 0 2 0 4
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Dwight at Watseka
Momence at Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Oakwood at Iroquois West
VERMILION VALLEY
CONF ALL
BHRA 2 0 4 0
Salt Fork 2 0 3 1
Oakwood 1 0 3 1
Westville 0 1 1 3
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0 2 0 4
Hoopeston Area/A-P 0 2 0 4
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Bismarck-Henn./Ross.-Alvin at Westville
Hoopeston Area/A-P at Georgetown-RF
Oakwood at Iroquois West
Oblong/Palestine-Hutsonville at Salt Fork
8-MAN ASSOCIATION
CONF ALL
Milford/Cissna Park 4 0 4 0
Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 4 0 4 0
Polo 3 0 3 0
Rockford Christian Life 3 0 3 0
River Ridge 3 0 3 1
Pawnee 2 1 2 1
Schlarman 2 2 2 2
Lake Forest Academy 1 2 1 2
Metro East Lutheran 1 3 1 3
Westminster Christian 1 2 1 2
Alden-Hebron 0 2 1 2
Illinois School for the Deaf 0 2 0 2
Judah Christian 0 2 0 2
Lowpoint-Washburn 0 2 0 2
Bunker Hill 0 3 0 3
North Fulton 0 3 0 3
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Judah Christian at Schlarman
Milford/CP at Alden-Hebron