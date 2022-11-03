Bulldogs ready for ‘war’ with Redbirds
MAHOMET — Getting to contest a pair of home playoff games worked out well last season for coach Jon Adkins’ Mahomet-Seymour football team.
Those third-seeded Bulldogs defeated 14th-seeded Jacksonville 50-8 and sixth-seeded Triad 49-14 within Frank Dutton Field’s confines last season, before being handed a season-ending quarterfinal road loss by Morton.
This season’s top-seeded M-S squad is traveling the same path through the first two rounds of the Class 5A playoffs. After the Bulldogs (10-0) dispatched 16th-seeded Ottawa 40-14 last Friday night, they learned the following day they’d host eighth-seeded Metamora (7-3) in a second-round game.
The teams will meet for a 7 p.m. Saturday opening kickoff at Frank Dutton Field.
“This is going to be a great ballgame. Metamora’s a great team, and I’m glad and thankful we get them at home,” said Adkins, M-S’s fourth-year coach. “I definitely challenged our kids on Monday, as well, and I told them, ‘We’re 14-0 in our last 14 home games. Let’s keep that streak rolling.’”
The Bulldogs haven’t come up short on the scoreboard in a home game since March 19, 2021, when they dropped a 21-7 decision to Apollo Conference opponent Effingham to kick off the year’s condensed spring season.
A big reason for the streak continuing last Friday was the Bulldogs’ defensive effort against the Pirates.
M-S’ starting 11 didn’t permit any points and helped enforce a running clock for a majority of the second half, as the Bulldogs pulled ahead 40-0.
That success started on the line with senior Mateo Casillas (three tackles, two sacks) and juniors Jack Gallier (three tackles) and Jayvon Irwin (two tackles, one sack).
“When the starters were in, we held their offense to negative total yards,” Adkins said. “Mateo and Jack were ... making plays in the backfield and flying around.”
A linebacker crew led by seniors Nick Golden (six tackles), Brennan Houser (five tackles, one fumble recovery) and Ben Wagner (four tackles) also made its presence felt, as did a secondary paced by senior Braden Houchin and junior Donovan Lewis (one interception-return touchdown apiece).
“Our linebackers are good, man, and they’ll fly around and they’ll beat (defensive linemen) to the tackle,” Adkins said. “We take pride in playing man-to-man (in the secondary), and at the end of the day, that’s a one-on-one challenge. ... Our secondary guys really stepped up.”
M-S’ offense, by comparison, didn’t accomplish quite as much against Ottawa.
Senior quarterback Wyatt Bohm connected with senior receiver Quenton Rogers on two touchdowns, but the Bulldogs’ run game was limited to 16 total yards and Bohm tossed one interception.
“Our offense didn’t get the chance to get into a rhythm,” Adkins said. “And the one time that we actually did was our last offensive scoring drive (which ended with a touchdown).”
Adkins said an M-S win in Saturday’s game with Metamora would be earned on the back of the Bulldogs’ defense, as coach Jared Grebner’s Redbirds are coming off a 68-34 romp past ninth-seeded Jacksonville in the first round. Metamora senior Kaden Hartnett completed 8 of 9 passes for 183 yards and four touchdowns in the win, adding 16 carries for 112 yards and three scores. Senior Kameron Davis contributed 17 carries for 136 yards plus three two-point conversion rushes.
“They have a high-powered offense,” Adkins said. “Their quarterback is an absolute hero and can beat you with his feet and certainly beat you through the air. ... It’s going to be a tough, physical, four-quarter war.”
Blue Devils hopeful for HackmanBISMARCK — Mark Dodd has seen plenty of game-changing athletes during his 16 seasons as the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football coach.
Senior running back/defensive back Michael Hackman is near the top of that list. Especially considering what transpired in last Friday night’s Class 2A first-round home playoff game against Westville.
Hackman missed the game because of an injury suffered in Week 9 versus Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac. And BHRA managed 78 rushing yards on offense and allowed 35 points on defense in its second game this year against coach Guy Goodlove’s Westville team.
The second-seeded Blue Devils may have still come away with a 43-35 win against the 15th-seeded Tigers. But it wasn’t easy.
“His impact is certainly felt on the offensive side because he carries a big load for us,” Dodd said. “Defensively, he’s sorely missed. We gave up over 300 yards rushing, which we haven’t done in a couple years. It’s hard to believe one player can have that much of a difference, but he’s that kind of player.”
Dodd said Hackman is day-to-day with the injury as BHRA (10-0) prepares for a second-round matchup with seventh-seeded Knoxville (8-2), slated for a 1 p.m. opening kickoff this Saturday in Bismarck.
The Blue Devils are attempting to end a six-season run in which they’ve lost in the second round of the playoffs each year.
“We don’t talk about it (in-season),” Dodd said. “We can’t worry about that. There’s no jinx out there. We face good teams, and you have to play great to advance.”
Dodd said the running game displayed by coach Ryan Hebard’s Blue Bullets — led by seniors Oscar Young and Jaxin Johnson and sophomore Bo Laws — reminds him of Salt Fork. A team against which BHRA needed a 30-point fourth quarter to post a 43-42 win earlier this year versus the Storm.
“It’s more just playing really, really physical,” Dodd said. “That’s our big focus this week.”
Senior defensive linemen Hunter Wilson, Jacob Hall and Owen Miller plus sophomore inside linebacker Evan Parish are among those whom Dodd said stood out defensively in last week’s victory.
As for the offense, BHRA still was able to produce points largely because of junior quarterback Karson Stevenson. He completed 13 of 18 passes for 421 yards and four touchdowns, connecting most often with junior Ayden Ingram (six receptions, 172 yards, two scores), sophomore Chaz Dubois (three catches, 128 yards, one touchdown) and Miller (three catches, 84 yards, one score).
“(Stevenson) had to play defense this game in Michael’s place, so he was a tired young man at the end,” Dodd said. “But he made some very clutch plays.”
Hawks trying not to overhype situationFAIRBURY — When Prairie Central coach Andrew Quain’s 2019 squad — his first at the school — made a run to the Class 4A state quarterfinals, it was accomplished as a No. 10 seed.
This year’s Hawks (10-0) aren’t sneaking up on anybody.
That’s what happens when you enter the Class 3A playoffs as an unbeaten No. 1 seed.
And when you blast past 16th-seeded Paxton-Buckley-Loda 57-12 in a first-round game that pitted the Illini Prairie Conference members against one another for the second time in five weeks.
“I felt it was important that we try to add a few wrinkles, so we didn’t just go with the same game plan. Because we knew they wouldn’t also go with the same game plan,” Quain said. “We were able to make those halftime adjustments, and you saw that third-quarter explosion of points (30) take place.”
Senior Drew Fehr continued an incredible season rushing the ball, compiling 15 carries for 192 yards and four touchdowns last week.
PBL coach Josh Pritchard afterward called Fehr, also a linebacker, “the best player in our conference and likely the best defensive player I’ve ever coached against.”
Quain also is pleased with the development of senior quarterback Drew Haberkorn, who produced a rushing touchdown last week.
“From Week 1, where we ran no option plays — which I think is the first time I’ve ever called a game and never called an option play — to where we are now, where he’s checking plays at the line of scrimmage (is amazing),” Quain said. “They’re doing some really next-level stuff with their communication.”
Haberkorn completed 3 of 4 passes in the game, and Prairie Central’s defense matched that by intercepting three PBL passes. Senior linebacker Camden Palmore, junior defensive back Talen Steidinger and sophomore defensive back Hudson Ault each notched one pick.
“We really are trying to not add any extra pressure to our guys,” Quain said. “We talk to them about the playoffs are different, but you can’t necessarily treat them different from how you prepare and execute. We just really don’t want our players to feel that extra weight.”
The Hawks will hit the road this Saturday to meet ninth-seeded Roxana (7-3) for a 2 p.m. opening kickoff. The Shells, led by former Oakwood coach Wade DeVries, fended off eighth-seeded Hillsboro 13-7 last week.
Prairie Central played its first-round game on Friday, giving Quain and his staff the chance to see Roxana-Hillsboro in person.
“They’re a big team. They like to run the ball, just like we do,” Quain said. “They do have some speed as well, and they’re young. They remind me a lot of our 2019 team. ... We talked about not falling into that trap this year, with the roles reversed.”