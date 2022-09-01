Blue Devils seek defining win
VILLA GROVE — Heath Wilson was too excited about last Friday’s 33-12 victory over Bureau Valley for the Villa Grove coach to initially realize what he was seeing.
A Storm coach toting a broom into the Blue Devils’ visiting locker room.
“(Villa Grove athletic director Noreen Acton) forwarded me what the custodians wrote to her,” Wilson said, “that in their 20-plus years of doing this, they’ve never had to go in there and just turn the lights off. I thought that was pretty classy.”
Despite traveling about 360 miles round-trip and suffering a loss, Mat Pistole’s Bureau Valley program completely cleaned its temporary quarters before leaving Douglas County.
That left Wilson feeling good about Week 1. Seeing his Blue Devils defeat the Storm didn’t hurt, either.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a statement game, but I think it’s a good, convincing win,” Wilson said. “Our identity right now is ... come out fast and finish the game.”
Junior quarterback Layne Rund racked up 328 passing yards and four touchdown passes, hitting junior Brady Clodfelder for 214 receiving yards and two scores.
“Those two work out together in the summertime. ... They’ve just got a really good connection,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to figure out how to run the ball (also). ... We’d like to be 50-50.”
Defense was less of a concern for Wilson, thanks in large part to senior linebacker Luke Zimmerman (11 tackles), defensive back Clodfelder (eight tackles) and junior lineman Parker Knierim (three tackles for loss).
“Those guys have worked their tails off in the weight room,” Wilson said.
That might not be especially easy in Week 2, when Villa Grove travels to Colfax with a nonconference tilt with Ridgeview/Lexington (1-0).
The Mustangs, a Class 1A state semifinalist last season, defeated the Blue Devils 40-14 last fall and held Deer Creek-Mackinaw to eight points last week.
“They just came in and smacked us in the mouth. Hopefully our boys remember that,” Wilson said. “They’ll be a tough out, for sure.”
BHRA surprises self in CliftonBISMARCK — Mark Dodd’s Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin program and Brian Spooner’s Clifton Central team typically are viewed as dangerous adversaries in Class 2A football.
Was Dodd surprised, then, when his Blue Devils routed the Comets 43-7 last Friday? “Yes, I would have to say that,” Dodd said. “It went better than expected.”
BHRA piled up 450 rushing yards on the night, including 209 from senior Michael Hackman and 174 from senior Liam Oxendine.
Oxendine, previously a Blue Devils soccer athlete, dashed for a 77-yard touchdown on his first-ever varsity carry. Then he kicked the extra point, his first of five overall.
And then he recorded a tackle on the ensuing kickoff return.
“He just really fell in love with the game and worked really, really hard to learn a lot in a short time,” Dodd said. “It was really fun to see.”
Dodd said senior defensive end Owen Miller made life easier on BHRA’s relatively young linebackers.
“He’s so fast and athletic, and (Clifton) just had a tough time,” Dodd said. “He got a quarterback sack and a number of hurries. He was just at the center of all that.”
The Blue Devils’ next game is a 2 p.m. Saturday kickoff versus visiting Dwight (0-1). This originally was scheduled to be a Friday night game, but the IHSA’s shortage of football officials necessitated a move.
“It’s definitely a concern,” Dodd said. “We need to keep encouraging young kids, young former players that really still love the game, to maybe try to get into that field.”
Falcons wait for return to playGIBSON CITY — Chad Augspurger bided his time within the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football program.
Knowing Mike Allen’s eventual retirement as coach would open the door for 14-year Falcons assistant Augspurger to take the reigns.
By comparison, Augspurger didn’t need to wait very long for his first victory as the GCMS leader.
It came in the first possible try last Friday, when the Falcons bottled up Fieldcrest 23-14 in a Heart of Illinois Conference crossover game at Minonk.
“It felt really good,” Augspurger said. “During the game, you’re trying to process things. ... All in all, I was really pleased with the kids’ efforts. We can execute better, but, in the end, it does feel good to get a win coming out of the gates.”
GCMS relied on smothering defense to set and maintain the game’s tone. The Falcons forced six interceptions, with three of them ending up in the hands of senior cornerback Kellan Fanson.
“He didn’t even start the game at corner,” Augspurger said. “We’ve been trying to keep him off defense to keep him fresh.”
But senior Logan Wilfong suffered an injury mid-game, necessitating a heavier dose of Fanson on defense in addition to his role as a split end on offense.
“Now, we’ll never hear the end of it,” Augspurger said jokingly. “He came in and had a fantastic game for us.”
Augspurger credited defensive linemen Seth Barnes, Mason Kutemeier, Gavin Johnson and Alex Martin for creating “a great push” that made life difficult on Fieldcrest’s offense.
Unfortunately for the Falcons, their next chance to build upon this success comes in Week 3 at El Paso-Gridley. Scheduled Week 2 opponent Fisher is going junior varsity-only this fall.
“This gives us an opportunity to do a deep dive on fundamental things we need to get better at,” Augspurger said, “and shore up some of those things.”