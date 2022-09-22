Comets displaying penchant to thrill
FITHIAN — Cam Lee no doubt played for at least one football team that left its coach with a few extra gray hairs by the end of its season.
Now the shoe is on the other foot.
“You have, in some ways, more control, but also less control,” the first-year Oakwood football coach said. “It’s a weird balance of emotions.
“You can never get too high and never get too low throughout the whole thing. You’ve got to be the guy steering the ship and making sure everyone’s staying even keel.”
Lee has steered his alma mater to a pair of wins in his first four games running the Comets’ football team. And they both were thrillers.
Oakwood knocked off Momence 26-20 in Week 1 and ended a two-game skid in Week 4 by defeating Dwight 32-27.
Both victories happened at the Comets’ Marty McFarland Field and allowed Oakwood to match its win total from last fall.
“People are really excited about Oakwood football right now,” said Lee, a 2012 Oakwood graduate who played in college Illinois State and spent time with the Bears, Saints, Bengals and Ravens in the NFL. “It’s funny how quickly everything can change. That’s what’s been really eye-opening to me as a coach.”
Lee said he and his staff already have applied some adjustments to their game plans. That includes increased usage of senior Bryson Myers at running back. Myers rushed for127 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries versus Dwight, including the ultimate game-winning score with about four minutes remaining in regulation.
“I had every intention of seeing him as a tight end, blocker-type offensive lineman,” Lee said of the 6-foot-1, 230-pound Myers. “But after a couple weeks, I thought, ‘This might be a good time to get him some downhill carries and be physical and run guys over.’ I’ve enjoyed watching him do it.”
Myers’ backfield presence offers a steady complement to senior quarterback Dalton Hobick, who compiled 224 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in last Friday night’s win.
“When he’s been healthy, the offense just clicks,” Lee said. “Dalton’s an incredible athlete and can do so much with his legs, but he’s got the arm talent, too.”
Lee said a few of his defensive players have shifted to different spots between Week 1 and Week 4. Sophomore Chase Harrison isn’t one of them, but his game-sealing interception at the goal line with 14 seconds left versus Dwight indicates he doesn’t need a position change.
“I kind of challenged him ... because he’s a talented kid and a hard worker,” Lee said. “I couldn’t be happier with him thus far.”
It’ll be all hands on deck for the Comets this Friday, when they visit rival Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (4-0) in a Vermilion Valley Conference South opener. The Blue Devils have outscored their first four foes 207-43.
“I told (our players) to stop worrying about the scoreboard altogether,” Lee said. “I want to see my team accept the challenge and prove we can compete in this conference.”
Purple Riders thriving in league play
ARCOLA — Nick Lindsey is accustomed to seeing his Arcola football team go through this exact sort of swing in regular-season results.
Nonconference losses in Weeks 1 and 2, followed by a win streak once the Purple Riders enter Lincoln Prairie Conference play.
It happened last fall, and Arcola still advanced to the Class 1A quarterfinals come playoff time. The stage is set for more of the same this year.
“We put a big emphasis on peaking at the right time,” said Lindsey, in his sixth season coaching the Purple Riders. “Our kids will be ready and playing their best football toward the end of the season, and that’s always been our goal. I pulled out a stat for our kids. ... Since I’ve been here, we’re like 31-3 in the regular season after Week 2.”
Arcola (2-2) stumbled against Tuscola and Reed-Custer to begin this season. The Warriors previously were ranked in the Associated Press 1A poll, while the Comets currently hold down the No. 3 spot in 3A.
Since then, the Purple Riders have blasted past Argenta-Oreana (47-23) and Tri-County (46-14), with running clocks in effect in the second half of both of those games.
“We have gotten a lot better up front,” Lindsey said. “Those guys up front have really taken big strides, and it’s opened up our run game. And pass protection has gotten a lot better.”
Look no further than the statistics produced by sophomore quarterback Tanner Thomas and senior running back Grant Wilson for confirmation of Arcola’s offensive line improvement.
Thomas, a Louisville baseball commit, completed 6 of 9 passes for 104 yards and one touchdown to go with 55 rushing yards and one score versus Tri-County.
Also against the Titans, Wilson rumbled for 113 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries.
“(Thomas) just does everything right. A kid that’s really coachable for as talented as he is,” Lindsey said. “(Wilson) had some illness issues last year, and it didn’t go the way either of us wanted it to for him. ... He put on about 20 pounds of muscle, and he’s a 210-pound back and runs hard and physical.”
Lindsey said junior linebacker Tyson Lewis and junior lineman Anthony Garza are among those pushing the Purple Riders’ defense after it allowed 66 points to Reed-Custer. Senior linebacker Braden Shonkwiler also came up big versus Tri-County with a team-high nine tackles.
“He’s playing so much faster and getting downhill,” Lindsey said of Shonkwiler. “When he gets to the point of contact, he’s playing so physical.”
Arcola will welcome Cumberland (2-2) to Thomas-Bradford Field this Friday for more Lincoln Prairie action.
“They’ve got big athletes and quick athletes, so that’ll be a good test for us,” Lindsey said. “It’s been a big game the last four or five years, and it’s something our kids will be ready for.”
Raiders itching for more playoff football
GILMAN — Iroquois West football’s fall 2021 season was a massive breakthrough under coach Jason Thiele, with the Raiders earning their first IHSA playoff berth since 2006 and winning a Class 1A first-round game.
This season, the Raiders are out to show what they accomplished last year wasn’t a fluke.
IW (4-0) is one victory away from obtaining postseason eligibility after outlasting Salt Fork 23-20 last week. That also avenged the Raiders’ 28-14 loss to the Storm the previous season.
“It was a hard-hitting, physical game, which we expected it to be,” said Thiele, in his third season at IW. “These guys are trying to make a statement: that they are a team to keep an eye on in 1A. We’re looking to not only make the playoffs, but make a deep run.”
Seniors Trystan Schacht and John Ahlden are IW’s top two running backs. Schacht amassed 141 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries last week, and Ahlden chipped in 145 yards and one score on 26 totes.
“If teams are going to try to take away Trystan ... John is able to take that load,” Thiele said.
Plenty of IW football talk includes mention of senior offensive and defensive lineman Cannon Leonard, an Iowa commit. But the Raiders are proving their defense is about more than Leonard, with junior Jace Pankey blocking a Salt Fork punt and senior Damian Melgoza — also a fullback and kicker — leading the team with eight tackles last week.
“Teams can’t just focus solely on Cannon,” Thiele said. “You have (senior Mason Miller) in the middle and Jace on the other side. ... And our secondary also has improved tenfold — shoot, I’d say 100-fold.”
IW’s next matchup should be its toughest yet, with Seneca (4-0) making the trip to Gilman. Thiele formerly played college football with the Irish’s coach, St. Joseph-Ogden graduate Terry Maxwell, at Olivet Nazarene.
“They know what we’re going to go, we know what they’re going to do and we line up and play,” Thiele said. “There’s respect on both sides.”