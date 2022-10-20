Falcons aim to conclude late skid
GIBSON CITY — Chad Augspurger’s first season as Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football’s coach is unlikely to result in a playoff berth, though four-win teams occasionally crack the IHSA postseason field.
The Falcons (3-5) can obtain that fourth victory Friday when they visit Heyworth (2-6) for a Heart of Illinois Conference Small game.
“It’d be pretty difficult to make the playoffs at this point, but we’re not talking about those things,” Augspurger said. “We’re talking about getting our confidence back and getting back to the way things were before we started our little slide here.”
GCMS has dropped each of its last four games, though all were against teams either currently or previously listed in the Associated Press weekly rankings. And the Falcons’ biggest defeat this season arguably came much sooner — in a 14-13 heartbreaker at El Paso-Gridley during Week 3.
“It’s a playoff team right there,” Augspurger said, referring to GCMS winning that game instead of losing it. “Our JV team had a very good year. We have some good guys up front coming up. ... We had a freshman start about half the season for us on offensive line and do a nice job, Kale Holzhauer. We’re excited about getting this group back.”
Junior running back Aiden Sancken projects as a big piece of the Falcons’ future. He carried the ball 31 times for 202 yards and two touchdowns in last Saturday’s 40-12 loss to Forreston.
“He’s a kid that hits the hole fast. He makes one slick cut, and he’s a big, strong kid to bring down,” Augspurger said. “(Junior) Ty Cribbett’s a little more of a patient runner, and at times that helps him out. The two of them together have been a really good combination.”
Augspurger said sophomore quarterback Brayden Elliott also is moving in the right direction with his play.
“He’s really starting to understand and grasp the offense better,” Augspurger said. “We’re excited about having him another couple years here.”
On defense, junior Connor Mueller and sophomore Ryker Grauer have drawn Augspurger’s eye — for good reasons — at inside linebacker.
Same goes for defensive linemen such as seniors Mason Kutemeier and Seth Barnes and junior Alex Martin.
“We just need to get stronger. We’ve got to be more physical,” Augspurger said. “It hasn’t been a situation so much where we’re just giving up big drives. We’ve just been hit with big plays.
“We’re pretty young on the defensive side. It’s a lot of sophomores and juniors playing. So the hope is we’ll use this experience to make us better for next year.”
Augspurger additionally has learned some realities of being a high school head coach, after spending double-digit seasons in different assistant capacities.
“There’s so much stuff, in terms of the number of things you need to deal with with our team and football players that are not football related,” he said. “I’ve tried to be more helpful and complementary in those aspects (in the past). Being more front and center with those things is a really big part of it.”
Panthers face big test to end season
LE ROY — BJ Zeleznik has coached Le Roy football since 2003, experiencing plenty of highs and lows along the way.
But what transpired across 2021 was something entirely new for Zeleznik. A condensed spring season, followed quickly by a complete fall campaign.
The Panthers played four games in the former schedule, finishing 3-1, and followed with a 3-6 record last fall.
This year’s team is trying to avoid the latter fate on Friday, when the Panthers (3-5) host state-ranked Ridgeview/Lexington (8-0) for a Heart of Illinois Conference Small game.
“There hasn’t been a kid in our program this year who has not elevated their game from last year tremendously,” Zeleznik said. “Getting a full year of football under their belts has really helped out.”
Le Roy will remain without an IHSA playoff berth since 2018 this year. A 3-2 start has given way to challenging losses against Ottawa Marquette, Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Morrison.
But Zeleznik said he’s seen positive developments from his Panthers.
“We’re able to move the football on the offensive side against teams that had been proven to be, defensively, pretty sound,” Zeleznik said. “For us, it’s the consistency of being able to do that (and) avoiding turnovers or penalties, and that’s kind of tripped us up this year.”
Junior Matt Stuepfert and sophomore Bo Zeleznik — the latter BJ’s son — have stood out running the ball for Le Roy.
“We weren’t quite sure what we were going to do with them,” BJ Zeleznik said. “That’s a good example of two individuals who stepped up when we needed them to.”
Zeleznik cites seniors Ethan Conaty and Adam Young — both offensive linemen and linebackers — for providing steady leadership on each side of the ball.
Juniors Hunter Whalen and Kane Howell along with sophomores Tate Sigler and Andrew Fleming are other players whom Zeleznik feels can continue making a positive difference.
“We’re very young on the defensive side of the ball,” Zeleznik said. “We’ve got to get better off the edge defensively, and some of that’s going to come with growth and maturation.”
Warriors glad to play after hiccup
WATSEKA — The Watseka football program wound up canceling six of its nine scheduled games last fall amid injuries and low roster numbers.
First-year Watseka coach Max Fransen has avoided that this year.
Even though his Warriors (1-7) pulled out of their Week 6 game at undefeated Seneca for that very reason, they’ve come back to play against Vermilion Valley North opponents Dwight and Momence and will close their regular season Friday night with a league game at Iroquois West (6-2).
“Our kids were glad to get back,” Fransen said. “If we would’ve had a similar ending to last year, that would’ve been a huge step back for our program.”
Watseka’s win happened back in Week 1, via a 45-18 decision against still-winless Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman. Even so, Fransen said the Warriors’ offense “executed the best it has all year in terms of blocking” during a 41-9 home loss to Dwight in Week 7.
“Dominick Thomas has been great on both sides of the ball,” Fransen said of the senior offensive lineman and linebacker. “(Senior) Anthony Shervino’s had a really good year carrying the ball. ... (Sophomore) Quinn Starkey has stepped in at quarterback a number of games and has played well.”
Thomas, junior linebacker Michael Barwegan, sophomore defensive back DaVincci Lane and — prior to an injury — junior linebacker Evan LaBelle are among those Fransen said help Watseka’s defense tick.
“Some of the sophomores and even some of the juniors haven’t experienced a full varsity season,” Fransen said. “That’s so important, just as much mentally as it is physically.”