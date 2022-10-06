Maroons gaining steam in back half
CHAMPAIGN — It had been a while since Tim Turner’s Champaign Central team has earned a convincing Big 12 Conference win.
Arguably the most recent occurrence of this came in 2019, when the Maroons handled Centennial, Urbana and Peoria Richwoods each by double digits in a four-week stretch.
That was before last Friday night.
When Central scored the first 26 points en route to a 26-8 victory against Peoria Notre Dame at Tommy Stewart Field.
“I’d say this is the cleanest game I’ve seen from my program in the last two years,” said Turner, the fifth-year Maroons coach. “I’m not claiming victory, but we certainly are moving in the right direction and making some strides.”
Central (2-4) displayed the power of team pride versus the Irish, bouncing back from a 69-14 drubbing at the hands of state-ranked Wheaton St. Francis in Week 5.
“One of the things that overwhelmed us against Wheaton is they were a bit more physical than us,” Turner said. “All week, that was one of our focuses: to make sure that we were more physical. And we certainly did that.”
Fronting the physicality charge versus PND was senior defensive lineman Jabari Hamilton, a first-year Maroon who transferred from out of state.
“Jabari Hamilton was clearly the best player on the field,” Turner said. “It’s awesome to say that because we haven’t gotten to say that very often over the past couple seasons. But he was certainly a man among boys.”
Turner also cited junior linebackers Derrick Cooper and Elijah Dorsla as game-changers on defense last week.
On offense, sophomore quarterback George Rouse threw a pair of touchdown passes against the Irish.
“As he comes along, it’s making us a little more comfortable to allow him to do a few more things,” Turner said. “George has certainly started to take that offense under his belt and really make it his own.”
Junior KJ Phillips caught one of those scoring tosses and has impressed out of the backfield, along with sophomore Ronald Baker III, who logged a 90-yard kickoff-return touchdown and a 70-yard rushing score last week. Turner also loves what he’s seeing from junior running back Pitho Bwandundu.
“PJ is just a special athlete,” Turner said. “He’s only played three years ... and his vision is becoming better. As he learns the game more, he’s going to become something special.”
Central will need all of its players to stand out this Friday when the Maroons visit Big 12 rival Danville (3-3) at Whitesell Field.
“Danville’s always a tough team — physically tough — so we’re going to have to match that toughness,” Turner said. “It’s going to be an old-fashioned Big 12 brawl, and ... it’s going to be a fun night.”
Knights surging into big LPC gameARTHUR — Ryan Jefferson won’t pretend he and his Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond athletes don’t want a chance to replay their Week 4 game against Lincoln Prairie Conference opponent Cumberland.
Especially considering the Pirates snagged a 28-26 win and are in the driver’s seat when it comes to winning an outright league title.
But the Knights’ response to that loss indicates they have bigger goals on the horizon.
ALAH (4-2) steamrolled Tri-County (42-6) and Cerro Gordo/Bement (63-8) in the following two weeks, giving the Knights a momentum boost before Friday’s home game with always dangerous Arcola (3-3).
“We feel pretty confident we can get that fifth and sixth win to be guaranteed for the playoffs. But getting to 7-2 — we’ve talked all year about this senior class leaving their legacy,” said Jefferson, in his fifth season coaching ALAH football. “That would be the best record our school has had in close to a decade. Beating Arcola, I don’t think we’ve beaten Arcola in eight or nine years. That right there would seal their legacy and give them a lot more confidence.”
The Knights have locked in defensively since the Cumberland loss. Jefferson said senior outside linebacker Noah Garrett and senior inside linebacker Drew Cotton are excelling of late, and Jefferson also praised his secondary of senior Illinois football commit Kaden Feagin and juniors Jayce Parsons, Landon Waldrop and Connor Nettles.
“Our DBs have stepped up. They have about 10 interceptions on the season, which is a lot more than last season,” Jefferson said. “Everyone seems to be doing their job.”
On the attack, Feagin at quarterback continues to cause opponents consternation as both a passing and rushing option. On the latter front, he pairs with Parsons, Waldrop and senior Mason Allen to create what Jefferson calls “a four-headed monster.”
“Landon and Jayce specifically have gotten more carries the last couple weeks,” Jefferson said. “Last year, we didn’t have that. Kaden was the healthiest one, Mason was in and out of games and Jayce had to play some quarterback. It’s a lot different having them all fully healthy.”
Jefferson credited offensive linemen like seniors Kody Kornewald, Bobby Schanuel and Caleb Corum and sophomores Jacob Tighe and Colin Smith for helping that quartet amass nearly 800 rushing yards in the last two weeks.
“We’ve only attempted one pass the past two games,” Jefferson said. “(Opposing) DBs are going to be falling asleep in film because there’s no passes on film.”
Jefferson said the Knights aim to find more of a rush-pass balance Friday versus Arcola, which thumped ALAH 51-14 last fall.
“We were just worried about getting better every game,” Jefferson said, “to get to this Week 7 matchup.”
Cornjerkers turning corner amid injuriesHOOPESTON — Matthew Leskis’ Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac team received grim news after its Week 1 loss to Iroquois West.
Senior Hunter Cannon, a wide receiver and linebacker, was diagnosed with a torn ACL that ended his season. Cannon was a key member of the fall 2021 Cornjerkers roster that ended the program’s nearly 30-year playoff drought.
“That was a big hole we had to fill,” fourth-year coach Leskis said. “Then we lost a couple people in the Seneca game (in Week 2).”
After an injury riddled 0-3 start, HA/A-P (2-4) is finding its footing leading up to Friday night’s Vermilion Valley Conference South home game versus Oakwood (2-4).
That includes wins against Watseka (52-12) and Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman (52-7), plus close losses against IW (20-8), Momence (20-16) and Westville (33-26).
“We’re pretty optimistic,” Leskis said. “Not finishing the job when we should have ... can make our record look a lot different. Other than that, we’re pretty pleased with how we’re playing.”
Senior quarterback/linebacker Anthony Zamora and junior receiver/linebacker/defensive lineman Kollin Asbury are big pieces in the Cornjerkers’ progress.
Zamora recorded 325 all-purpose yards in last week’s win against G-RF/C — 86 passing, 71 rushing, 70 receiving, 44 on kick returns, 35 on interception returns and 19 on punt returns. He rushed for two touchdowns, caught a scoring pass and logged a defensive pick-six.
“He’s really passionate about the game,” Leskis said. “You can just tell he’s somebody that loves the game and loves to be out there.”
Asbury, an Armstrong-Potomac student, notched eight tackles, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble on top of hurling a 70-yard touchdown pass to Zamora.
“He’s pretty fast. He can jump. He can dunk a basketball,” Leskis said. “It’s trying to find a way to get the ball in his hands as much as possible.”
Junior lineman Collin Young provided a team-best nine tackles and two tackles for loss last Saturday, and junior linebacker Brady Linares — an athlete who’s seen more playing time in the wake of Cannon’s injury — recovered a fumble on defense.
Senior Grant Morgan, juniors Uryah Hall and Ryker Small, sophomore Ayden Larkin and freshman Hayden Hall are among the individuals, like Linares, who have shifted positions as this season has advanced.
“It’s next man up, and if you don’t play that position, you’ve got to learn it,” Leskis said. “They figure out pretty quickly when they’re thrown into the fire.”
HA/A-P secured a crucial win last season when it fended off Oakwood 29-27. Both teams need to prevail Friday to keep their IHSA playoff hopes alive this year.
“I don’t like people coming to our house and winning,” Leskis said. “I want to have our kids focused. ... We’ve got our work cut out for us.