Bulldogs hyped for major Apollo test
MAHOMET — More than one calendar year has elapsed since coach Jon Adkins’ Mahomet-Seymour team last lost an Apollo Conference football game.
The most recent setback happened on March 26, 2021 — during that year’s condensed spring season.
The opponent and location: Mt. Zion.
The Bulldogs (2-0) again will do battle with the Braves (2-0) on Friday in Macon County. And Adkins isn’t mincing words about what this game could mean for both programs.
“We know that this is for the conference championship,” said Adkins, in his fourth season at the M-S helm. “We also know that we haven’t won at Mt. Zion since 2013. There’s a lot riding on this game.”
Coach Patrick Etherton’s Braves gave the Bulldogs their toughest test during an unblemished regular season last fall, pushing M-S to a 35-27 decision in Mahomet. Mt. Zion’s spring 2021 victory came by a 44-34 margin.
“Our kids know it — they’re fired up. They’re ready to go. They’re excited for the challenge and the opportunity,” Adkins said. “Mt. Zion, in my opinion, is a better team than they were last year.”
The Bulldogs have looked good through their first two matchups of 2022, including last Friday’s 35-14 win versus Effingham.
The team’s “Dogs of the Day” honor after that victory was shared by senior offensive guards Mikane Didier and Marshall Bachar and sophomore center Tyson Finch.
“They played an incredible ballgame,” Adkins said, “... under all the duress they were under and (with) the twists and stunts they had to pick up. And for as many screens as we throw — those three release on every screen play that we have.”
Among last week’s defensive standouts were some less-heralded athletes like senior linebackers Ben Wagner and Brennan Houser, junior lineman Jayvon Irwin and junior defensive back Donnovan Lewis.
“As explosive and as talented as our offense is ... I think our better side is our defensive side,” Adkins said. “We’ve had some unsung heroes we knew were going to have breakout seasons.”
Knights piling up points and wins in 8-man
FARMER CITY — Blue Ridge football produced 94 points in nine 8-man games last season under coach Matt Schubert.
The Knights have racked up 116 points through their first two games of 2022, wins over Schlarman and Metro East Lutheran.
“Extremely excited. Locker room feels good. We’ve got great leadership,” said Schubert, in his second season running the show. “It’s just a different attitude. ... A lot of unselfishness.”
Schubert begins praise of his offense by highlighting its offensive line: seniors Trevor Cruse and Cauy Wooton and junior Peyton Roy. Senior Collyn Watson and junior Matt Schumacher block as tight ends, too, and Schubert describes Schumacher as a “Swiss Army knife.”
This has opened the door for senior quarterback Riley Pruitt and junior rusher Cole Pemble to excel.
But Schubert calls his defense “our rock.” The unit is led by Schumacher on the line and both Pruitt and junior Cuda Cline at linebacker.
That defense will be tested Friday with a visit from Milford/Cissna Park (2-0), which has scored 103 points so far.
“There’s a heavy emphasis on defense on trying to keep our guys fresh,” Schubert said. “This is going to be a game. We’re looking forward to it.”
Hawks soaring despite tough competition
FAIRBURY — No football win comes easily in the Illini Prairie Conference, which is filled with tradition-rich programs.
Don’t tell that to coach Andrew Quain’s Prairie Central squad.
The Hawks sit at 2-0 leading up to Friday’s home date with St. Joseph-Ogden (1-1), after powering past Unity and Pontiac in the first two weeks.
Prairie Central has scored 89 points and allowed just 25 thus far.
“We’re not playing perfect football, by any means, but I’m definitely happy with the effort,” said Quain, in his fourth season overseeing the team. “We made an improvement from Week 1 to Week 2. ... We’re heading in the right direction, for sure.”
The Hawks’ run game displayed utter dominance versus Pontiac last week. Five players rushed for at least 50 yards apiece: seniors Drew Fehr, Camden Palmore and Drew Haberkorn, junior Tyler Curl and sophomore Hudson Ault.
Quain credited his offensive line — seniors Noah Nagel, Jackson Livengood and Caleb Knauer and juniors Jaxon Zimmerman and Jacob Vega — for making those runners’ lives easier.
“I hope (this) makes us pretty dangerous in the future and gives defenses a lot to plan for,” Quain said. “Three guys started last year (on the line). Noah Nagel is the only one that’s still in the same spot as last year. ... I wanted our experience on the inside, and we were able to get some quicker, more mobile guys out there at tackle.”
Prairie Central bagged two special teams touchdowns last week as well. Senior newcomer Dylan Bazzell blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown, and junior Brian Zhao returned a kickoff 82 yards to paydirt.
“We spend a lot of time in practice practicing special teams,” Quain said. “(Bazzell) is an amazing athlete. ... He’s going to be a difference-maker, for sure.”