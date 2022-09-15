Panthers stay strong at home, ready for first road trip
PAXTON — Josh Pritchard and his Paxton-Buckley-Loda football players recognized winning early this season would be crucial to their playoff-based goals.
Partially because daunting foes Prairie Central, Monticello, Unity and St. Joseph-Ogden make up the Panthers’ last four games. And partially because PBL opened with three home games at I-57 Stadium.
The Panthers (3-0) secured a clean sweep of those three contests last Friday, when they outlasted previously unbeaten Bloomington Central Catholic 28-25 in an Illini Prairie Conference overtime thriller.
“The four plays from the 10-(yard line), I still tell everyone there’s a little bit of luck,” Pritchard said. “But it definitely got our kids a little bit of wind back in them.”
The Saints seemed to have the Panthers on the ropes at the end of regulation, before PBL created a sack and interception defensively to stall BCC’s last pre-overtime drive. The Saints then settled for a field goal to start overtime.
PBL sophomore Robert Boyd-Meents found the end zone on his team’s first overtime play. But a penalty flag forced the ball back to the 20-yard line.
Two plays later, Boyd-Meents surged through BCC’s defense for an 8-yard, game-winning score.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Boyd-Meents has 53 carries for 625 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing this season. He’s also caught two passes for 115 yards and one TD.
“I tried telling everybody we had a good one coming, but I think he’s exceeded those expectations we had for him,” Pritchard said. “I hope he can continue to sustain this throughout the year because everybody’s going to want to take him away.”
That Boyd-Meents was able to thrive in Week 3 also is a credit to PBL’s offensive line, which lost a starter about 48 hours before opening kickoff.
Senior Kendall Swanson shifted to an unfamiliar position at center, while senior Keaton Garren made his first varsity start to fill out the line.
“When I texted (Swanson) and told him he was going to have to start there, he said, ‘Coach, I’ll do anything you need me to do to try to win the football game,’” Pritchard said. “To go in there after 24 hours of practice was nice.”
Senior Kayden Snelling is pacing the Panthers’ defense at middle linebacker, averaging a robust 15 tackles per game thus far.
Pritchard said he’s also been impressed with senior outside linebacker Ty Graham, the son of former PBL coach Jeff Graham.
“He sat around three years and waited for people above him to graduate,” Pritchard said of Ty Graham. “He’s even better than we thought he was going to be.”
The Panthers seem to have a prime opportunity facing them this week and next. They’ll visit Pontiac (1-2) on Friday before returning home the following Friday to host Rantoul (0-3).
“Last year, BCC beat us, they go 3-0 and then they finished the season 1-5,” Pritchard said. “You don’t want to be the team that’s 3-0 right now, and you’re looking ahead and already starting to count your playoff wins.”
Tigers stepping up to fulfill coach’s expectationsWESTVILLE — Guy Goodlove wasn’t sure how his 29th Westville football roster would perform once the Tigers’ 2022 season started Aug. 27 against Seneca.
Largely because Westville’s scout team is filled with freshmen, giving the varsity lineup limited chances to test itself. After a slow opening half versus the Irish, Goodlove finds himself pleased with the Tigers.
“I questioned whether we’d be physical, step up and hit anybody,” Goodlove said. “Seneca is as physical as they get. I liked what I saw.”
Westville (2-1) ended up losing 37-35 to Seneca, but the Tigers responded with romps past Watseka (62-12) and Dwight (34-7) ahead of Saturday’s 1 p.m. kickoff versus Clifton Central (2-1) in Westville.
“Clifton Central’s got real good size,” Goodlove said. “The key is getting to the quarterback (Luke Shoven). Our defensive ends and defensive tacklers have to put pressure on that kid.”
Seniors Justin Slazas and Tre Ramirez and junior Drew Wichtowski are responsible for getting after Shoven. Ramirez posted four tackles for loss against Dwight, and Slazas added nine tackles.
“Drew is as good a defensive end as I’ve seen,” Goodlove said. “Tre had a solid game last week at defensive tackle. ... Slazas has been a consistent performer for us.”
Wichtowski doubles as the Tigers’ quarterback. He’s completed 11 passes for 249 yards and four touchdowns, and he rushed for 115 yards and one score against Dwight. That pairs nicely with senior Houston Bryant’s rushing exploits (42 carries for 339 yards and six touchdowns).
“(Wichtowski is) developing into a solid leader,” Goodlove said. “Houston’s so quick. He sees the field so well. In three steps, he’s at full speed.”
Titans seek signature victory, extension to win streakOAKLAND — Tri-County’s season opener with Heyworth “did not go our way,” as Titans coach TJ Blake describes it. A fair assessment, given the 50-16 final score in favor of the visiting Hornets.
But Tri-County (2-1) has a chance to move two games above .500 when Arcola (1-2) visits for a 7 p.m. Lincoln Prairie Conference kickoff on Friday.
“You can’t look at the name that’s on the jersey,” Blake said. “You have to approach every single week as if every opponent is really good. ... I truly believe we can compete.”
The Titans edged out Oblong and Cerro Gordo/Bement in consecutive weeks — 22-14 and 22-19 — to recover from the Heyworth defeat.
“The running game’s actually been really good,” Blake said. “The last couple games, we’ve started out slow. But what happens is, as the game goes on, our guys up front keep pounding and pounding. Eventually, it wears down our opponents.”
Senior Kinzer Lee and junior John Kibler are among the big boys up front paving the way for rushers like seniors Gaige Cox, Tyler VonLanken and Brandon Kollman.
That trio combined for 221 rushing yards and three touchdowns versus CG/B.
“Keep pounding, keep working, and eventually something is going to happen,” Blake said. “We’d just like to be able to start out the game a little bit quicker.”
Tri-County’s defense has bottled up its last two foes, paced by brothers John Kibler and freshman Clay Kibler at defensive tackle and middle linebacker, respectively. The siblings amassed a combined 30 tackles and one sack last week.
“Our guys understand there’s going to be mistakes in the game,” Blake said, “and the biggest thing is we can’t dwell on it. If we bounce back and keep fighting, then you never know what’s going to happen.”