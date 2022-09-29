Spartans pleased with pass production
ST. JOSEPH — Shawn Skinner will be the first to point out his St. Joseph-Ogden football teams of the past “believed in running, pounding the football” on offense.
The approach achieved mixed results.
So the Spartans are trying something a little different this year.
“We’ve kind of changed that philosophy up,” Skinner said. “We’ve said we need to run the ball, but we don’t need a running back.”
SJ-O (3-2) now posts nearly a 50-50 split in passing and running the ball leading up to Friday’s Illini Prairie Conference road game at Bloomington Central Catholic (3-2).
Specifically, Skinner said the Spartans are 51 percent rush, 49 percent pass through five tilts.
“We still want to run successfully. A successful run is anything over 4 yards,” Skinner said. “We’re by no means a throw-at-all-costs team.”
It’s easier for Skinner and his coaching staff to consider throwing the ball given SJ-O’s personnel this fall. Junior quarterback Logan Smith, also the Spartans’ starting point guard in basketball, has completed 63 of 103 passes for 1,190 yards and 12 touchdowns along with five interceptions.
“His vision is so good, and that’s complementary to his point guard play,” Skinner said of the 5-foot-10, 150-pound playcaller. “It’s impressive his accuracy on the distance that he can throw the football. ... The game for him, since Unity (a Week 2 loss), has slowed down a little bit.”
Smith has developed strong chemistry with three particular pass targets in seniors Ty Pence and Aidan Moberg and sophomore Coy Taylor.
The 6-6, 200-pound Pence, an Illinois State men’s basketball commit, has caught 21 passes for 484 yards and seven touchdowns.
The 5-11, 170-pound Taylor leads the squad in receptions and receiving yards — 33 for 556 — and has caught three touchdown passes.
The 5-8, 140-pound Moberg has contributed 10 catches for 157 yards and one score.
Junior Justice Wertz has taken on key ball-carrying duties in the wake of senior Alex Funk going down with an injury. And senior Tyler Burch steps up when needed, providing one rushing and one receiving touchdown in last Friday’s 42-12 homecoming win against Nokomis at Dick Duval Field.
“We’ve got to minimize our mistakes and capitalize on some of the weapons we have,” Skinner said.
SJ-O shut out BCC last fall, but the Saints are averaging 35 points per game entering this week’s matchup. Skinner said the Spartans will look to a rotation of linebackers — seniors Aidan McCorkle and Jack Setterdahl, juniors Colin Wayland and Drew Thurman, and sophomores James Barron and Holden Brazelton — for a spark versus BCC:
“This is going to be a playoff atmosphere,” Skinner said. “You’re going to get their best, because you don’t want to be climbing up that hill (being 3-3 afterward). It’s going to be a great environment.”
Sabers battling through tough stretch
CHAMPAIGN — Nothing has come easily for Nathan Watson’s St. Thomas More football program this fall.
The Sabers possess a 3-2 record ahead of a Saturday afternoon 8-man game with Schlarman (3-2) in Danville.
That includes an ongoing two-game win streak featuring a 42-28 homecoming victory against Bushnell-Prairie City and a 28-22 win last week versus Pawnee.
“Our best effort on all sides of the ball,” Watson said of the Pawnee game “The thing I was most happy about was we had some adversity in regards to penalties and turnovers, and they just kept fighting and refused to lose and expected to win.”
Senior Matt Delorenzo epitomized that mindset last week.
Not only did he rush for 164 yards and three touchdowns — including the ultimate game-winner — from the quarterback position, but he also compiled double-digit tackles at outside linebacker.
Pawnee keyed in on STM running back Peace Bumba after the junior turned in a five-touchdown performance against Bushnell, necessitating a big day from Delorenzo.
“He had a huge game all-around,” Watson said. “We love (former NFL quarterback) Tim Tebow, and we had a lot of conversations about him. That was (Delorenzo’s) fifth start at quarterback ever, and he’s starting to get it. And he wants to get the win.”
Watson also gushed about the Sabers’ defense, which allowed just eight first-half points and forced two turnovers. That included an interception from junior cornerback Ben Horn, who caught a touchdown pass from Delorenzo.
“This is the first week where they truly understood the defense,” Watson said. “We were able to do some more complex things than weeks before, and I challenged them ... (to) take it to the next level.”
STM can’t overlook Schlarman this week, with the Hilltoppers averaging 49.2 points per game so far. But also on the horizon is next week’s showdown with unbeaten Milford/Cissna Park.
“We know they’re there,” Watson said of the Bearcats. “Our schedule has been so tough. We’ve played five playoff teams from last year. We can’t afford to look ahead.”
Eagles finding positives amid losses
RANTOUL — Scott Quinlan knew when he signed on as Rantoul’s football coach earlier this year that making the Eagles consistent winners wouldn’t be a simple job.
“It’d be nice to ... be like an NFL team or something where lots of pieces are already in place,” Quinlan said. “But that’s just not reality in high school football a lot of the time.”
The Eagles (0-5) are seeking their first win of the season when they host Illini Prairie Conference foe Monticello (3-2) on Friday.
Quinlan said injuries have worn down his varsity roster, which wasn’t overwhelmingly deep to begin with.
“We did have Zeus (Brundage) go down with an ankle sprain,” Quinlan said of his senior starting quarterback. “We had our center and our guard go down (on offense). ... I think we’re on our fifth-string long snapper.”
Freshman Luis Lopez stepped in as quarterback on short notice for last week’s game at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, completing 3 of 4 passes.
“He’s probably one of our top 10 kids watching film,” Quinlan said. “He’s working really hard.”
Junior Aaron Rogers and sophomore Zion Patton have filled in nicely on the offensive line. So too has junior Luis Moralez-Perez, a first-year football player whom Quinlan said has led the team in pancake blocks from the center position during recent games.
Quinlan deemed 5-foot-5 senior Jase Hoyt “the heart and soul of our team” from running back and strong safety.
“He’s just tenacious,” Quinlan said. “He’s really stepped up not only on the field, but as a leader in the locker room.”
Quinlan also looks to senior lineman Mytrell Bush as a two-way player, even though the Eagles’ original intention was to have Bush focus on offensive duties.
There seems to be promise for Rantoul’s future as well. Quinlan said his junior varsity lineup earned a 46-6 win against Pontiac earlier this month.
“We’re at a point where it’s hard. No one’s going to give us a game. No one’s going to give us the gift of a win,” Quinlan said. “We’ve got to earn it. We’ve got to go take it. And we’ve got to continue to come together and execute the best we can.”