Under new leadership
Both Nick Lindsey‘s Purple Riders and Andy Romine‘s Warriors are starting a new quarterback this fall. Arcola’s Tanner Thomas is a 5-foot-11, 170-pound sophomore who is verbally committed to play baseball at Louisville. “It became pretty apparent he’s somebody we want to have the ball in his hands,” Lindsey said. “It puts defenses in bad spots.” Tuscola’s Jordan Quinn is a 6-2, 185-pound junior who also plays safety. “He’s heady. He’s a gamer. He’s really smart,” Romine said. “His ability to apply knowledge to physical aptitude is unbelievable.”
Let’s get ready to rumble
Small-school football equals big boys manning both the offensive and defensive lines. Lindsey anticipates seniors Nik Gomez, Braden Shonkwiler, Landon Schellenberg and Grant Wilson, juniors Raul Guerra and Anthony Garza and sophomore Caiden Helmuth taking care of the lines. “They’ve come a long way,” Lindsey said. “We’re really happy right now about the energy and attitude of our kids.” Senior Chris Boyd is Tuscola’s jewel after he placed second in the Class 1A shot put this past May. Seniors John Claxon, Grant Kauffman and Ben Hornaday and juniors Aiden Weaver and Sam Spencer join Boyd on the lines. “We’re physical and move well up front,” Romine said. “Helps when you’ve got a 60-foot shot-putter who’s probably your fastest kid at guard.”
Renewing a rivalry
Cola Wars is among the best-known rivalries in the state. Arcola is trying to snap a 14-game skid against Tuscola. “There’s always a couple thousand people there,” Lindsey said, “and it’s neat for our kids.” Romine appreciates how “tradition-rich” the Cola Wars is. “We’ve got a (Class 1A) quarterfinalist coming to our field,” Romine said. “We’ve got to try to do something about it.”