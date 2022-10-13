Vikings gearing up for early finale
DANVILLE — Marcus Forrest’s Danville football program watched its fall 2021 season end with a double-overtime loss to Thornwood in Week 8.
Urbana’s lack of a varsity product meant the Vikings accepted a forfeit win in Week 9, and they didn’t qualify for the IHSA playoffs with four overall victories.
Danville’s 2022 regular season again will conclude the same way, as Urbana is playing a junior varsity-only schedule this fall, and the Vikings will accept a forfeit win.
Meaning there should be at least one playoff game for Forrest’s program to look forward to.
The Vikings (4-3) rolled past Champaign Central 41-6 last Friday night to ensure that, regardless of what happens this coming Friday at Peoria Richwoods (1-6), they’ll obtain the five wins needed to become eligible for an IHSA playoff berth.
“I’m proud of (my athletes). I’m excited for them,” said Forrest, Danville’s sixth-year coach. “It kind of gives us a chance to see not only where we’re at, but where we were and how close we’ve been.”
With that last comment, Forrest is referring to consecutive seven-point losses across Weeks 5 and 6. Danville first dropped a 7-0 decision to Centennial, followed by a 50-43 triple-overtime setback versus Normal Community.
“There are a lot of times you can lose, and the kids will feel down,” Forrest said. “It’s going from hoping we don’t make mistakes and hoping things go our way to playing hard and expecting things to go our way.”
Forrest calls the Vikings’ defense the foundation of what they have accomplished so far.
Danville has allowed an average of fewer than 10 points during its four wins.
It held Centennial about 44 points below its scoring average at that time. Peoria’s 36 points versus the Vikings is its second-lowest total this season. And the 50 points scored by Normal Community included 28 through regulation.
“Last week, we had quite a few interceptions, which I felt good about for all of our defensive backs,” Forrest said. “We’ve had our defensive ends do a great job on the tackle side, go wherever (the opponents) go and just go downhill.
“Tommy Harris, Phil Shaw IV, Caleb Robinson — and even Curtis Beasley, who stepped in for Caleb — all four of them have done a great job running to the ball (as linebackers).”
Danville’s four-pronged rushing attack of senior quarterback Bryson Perez-Hinton, Harris, Robinson and Shaw gives the Vikings different looks in their ground game.
“You’re looking for (Harris and Robinson) to get to the edge and run, and (Shaw) gets up the middle and runs really hard,” Forrest said.
Forrest also lauded sophomore offensive lineman Jeremy Etchison and sophomore center Alex Stowe for stepping up down the stretch.
Upcoming opponent Richwoods is in the midst of a three-game skid, though the Knights lost just 28-26 to Bloomington and 20-0 to Normal West.
“Every team we play has athletes out there, and Richwoods is no different,” Forrest said. “You have no room for any slippage. You have no room to take a chance on a team.”
Rockets continue to roll past all comersTOLONO — Scott Hamilton is accustomed to watching his Unity football program pile up victories during the regular season.
And the Rockets have been especially effective in that regard this year, since opening with a 34-12 loss to undefeated Prairie Central in Week 1.
Unity (6-1) has outscored its last six opponents 298-61 ahead of this Friday’s visit to Paxton-Buckley-Loda (5-2) for another Illini Prairie Conference showdown.
“You really focus on the little details that maybe you haven’t done well, or little areas of the game,” said Hamilton, Unity’s 29th-year coach, when asked how he handles games that become blowouts. “We did a really good job of mixing in and rotating in our top subs with our core guys and getting those (subs) some valuable reps with experienced varsity guys around them. ... They can be evaluated on what they do well and what they need to do better.”
It’s difficult to find fault with what senior running back Matt Brown has done since returning from an injury that cost him a Week 2 matchup with St. Joseph-Ogden.
In last week’s 53-14 win against Rantoul, Brown carried the ball just six times but produced 134 yards and two touchdowns.
He’s accounted for 781 rushing yards in his six games played.
“He runs hard. He’s got a good feel for the (gaps),” Hamilton said. “But probably more important for him is that our offensive line guys have developed. We’ve been able to get so much improvement from that group of kids.”
Senior Hunter Duncan is the only returning offensive lineman from last year’s Class 3A state runner-up roster.
Hamilton praised Duncan and senior center Mason Perry for leading this season’s unit, which also contains three underclassmen.
“(Perry) has really stepped in as far as the guy that makes a lot of our calls and checks for us up front,” Hamilton said. “It’s nice to have that guy who’s really smart in the middle, who understands what’s going on.”
Senior defensive end Nick Nosler also is back from an early season foot injury, returning for a Week 5 victory against Bloomington Central Catholic.
“Having him opposite Kyus (Root) has been great,” Hamilton said. “It just seems like the bigger the game and the bigger the moment, the better that Nick plays.”
Seniors Haidyn Hendricks and Jared Abrahamson are wreaking havoc for the Rockets’ defense, from their tackle positions, as well. And Hamilton also has been impressed with junior inside linebacker Brock Suding, who boasted a team-high 10 tackles plus one sack in last week’s triumph.
“Brock’s becoming, sideline-to-sideline, our leading tackler,” Hamilton said. “Our defense has really improved a lot and is causing people problems.”
After playing two struggling teams in Pontiac and Rantoul the previous two weeks, Unity now will see likely IHSA postseason participants in PBL and Monticello to end the regular season.
The Rockets and Panthers actually did meet in the Class 3A second round last fall.
“It’s very possible those could be playoff opponents for us,” Hamilton said. “The one thing our kids are excited for is ... to get a game with a playoff-caliber team, get a good feel for where we’re at as we wrap up the regular season.”
Warriors take positives from defeatTUSCOLA — Andy Romine’s Tuscola football team has faced two opponents this season who currently are ranked in the Associated Press poll.
The Warriors came out on the wrong end of both matchups, versus Shelbyville and St. Teresa. But last week’s 38-7 defeat at St. Teresa didn’t necessarily leave Romine with a sour taste in his mouth.
“Our first two drives went down inside their 10-yard line. ... Then we forced two straight three-and-outs from them and pretty much held the whole first quarter,” said Romine, the Warriors’ eighth-year coach. “We did a lot of things right.”
Sometimes, that doesn’t matter, though, especially when the other team is tabbed as No. 1 in all of Class 2A.
Nonetheless, the Warriors (5-2) aren’t feeling down entering their Week 8 home game with Warrensburg-Latham (2-5).
“After Shelbyville put it to us in Week 4, I thought our team got focused. And we have not had a bad practice on a Tuesday or Wednesday (since),” Romine said. “Our kids see film. We let some opportunities slip by, where we thought that game (against St. Teresa) would’ve been 28-21 instead of 38-7.”
Tuscola permitted seven total points across its Week 5 and 6 wins against Central A&M and Clinton.
Senior middle linebacker Jordan Sanchez racked up 12 tackles, including one for loss, versus St. Teresa last week to lead the Warriors’ defense. Junior defensive back Austin Cummings contributed nine tackles, as well.
“Our linebacker play is improving every week, especially from our middle linebacker Sanchez,” Romine said. “He’s getting better and better. Against Shelbyville, we were misaligned 13 times (defensively). ... He’s doing a better job of getting us lined up.”
Junior quarterback Jordan Quinn (105 passing yards last week) and senior running back Ben Hornaday (98 rushing yards) continue to be among Tuscola’s pacesetters offensively. Romine also likes what he’s seeing from receivers like Cummings, senior Hunter Branca and sophomore Parker James.
“We feel like, as we get in the playoffs, people are going to have to throw some extra defenders in the box to stop our run game,” Romine said, “and those guys could get loose in the second level and make some plays down the field.”
Warrensburg-Latham and Meridian (1-6) offer the Warriors two good chances to collect a win in the regular season’s final two weeks. Romine feels a 7-2 record, plus the Warriors’ playoff points, could garner them a first-round home game in the postseason.
“We’re getting better fast, and that’s a good sign,” Romine said. “If we practice the next couple weeks like we have the last four weeks, we’re going to have an opportunity to make some noise in the playoffs.”