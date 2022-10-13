RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 7-0 1 Bulldogs thrashed Taylorville and are one win away — at Mattoon this week — from an undefeated Apollo Conference slate.
2. Centennial 7-0 2 Chargers rallied past Peoria Notre Dame to remain perfect on the season. A 6-1 Collinsville team awaits for a road bout.
3. Prairie Central 7-0 3 Hawks clubbed Mercer County in the second of three consecutive road games. The third comes Friday at Monticello.
4. BHRA 7-0 4 Blue Devils had little trouble with Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, next host Westville in another VVC South contest.
5. Unity 6-1 5 Rockets pushed their win streak to six by besting Rantoul, visit Paxton-Buckley-Loda for final regular-season road matchup.
6. Monticello 5-2 9 Sages took down PBL in an intriguing road battle last week, immediately draw another difficult foe in Prairie Central.
7. Danville 4-3 9 Vikings got off a two-game skid by romping past Champaign Central, close their regular season Friday at Peoria Richwoods.
8. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5-2 8 Panthers have dropped their last two events, including last week to Monticello. Unity won’t make it easy to get back on track.
9. Tuscola 5-2 7 Warriors couldn’t keep pace with vaunted St. Teresa, try for a playoffs-guaranteeing sixth win against Warrensburg-Latham.
10. ALAH 5-2 10 Knights have won each of their last three games, trumping Arcola in Week 7. They’ll stop by Sangamon Valley on Friday.
