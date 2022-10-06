RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 6-0 1 Bulldogs’ defense stepped up big in nonconference win over Quincy Notre Dame. Struggling Taylorville visits this week.
2. Centennial 6-0 2 Chargers overpowered Bloomington to stay unblemished in Big 12 action. They stop by Peoria Notre Dame on Saturday.
3. Prairie Central 6-0 3 Hawks blasted Paxton-Buckley-Loda for statement Illini Prairie win. Intriguing non-league game with Mercer County awaits.
4. BHRA 6-0 5 Blue Devils used a massive fourth-quarter rally to stun rival Salt Fork. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman is next obstacle.
5. Unity 5-1 6 Rockets shut out Pontiac for their fifth consecutive victory, a streak they’ll attempt to move to six on Friday versus Rantoul.
6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5-1 4 Panthers took first loss of the season last week via Prairie Central, try to get back on track with tough game at Monticello.
7. Tuscola 5-1 7 Warriors eclipsed Clinton to celebrate homecoming week, receive a daunting assignment in Week 7 from 6-0 St. Teresa.
8. Monticello 4-2 9 Sages tripped up Rantoul for second victory in a row, start a two-game homestand this week by hosting Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
9. Danville 3-3 8 Vikings dropped a triple-overtime heartbreaker to Normal Community, should be fired up to battle Champaign Central.
10. ALAH 4-2 NR Knights have won their last two games to move within one victory of playoff eligibility. Arcola will try to prevent that Friday.