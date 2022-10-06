RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Mahomet-Seymour 6-0 1 Bulldogs’ defense stepped up big in nonconference win over Quincy Notre Dame. Struggling Taylorville visits this week.

2. Centennial 6-0 2 Chargers overpowered Bloomington to stay unblemished in Big 12 action. They stop by Peoria Notre Dame on Saturday.

3. Prairie Central 6-0 3 Hawks blasted Paxton-Buckley-Loda for statement Illini Prairie win. Intriguing non-league game with Mercer County awaits.

4. BHRA 6-0 5 Blue Devils used a massive fourth-quarter rally to stun rival Salt Fork. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman is next obstacle.

5. Unity 5-1 6 Rockets shut out Pontiac for their fifth consecutive victory, a streak they’ll attempt to move to six on Friday versus Rantoul.

6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5-1 4 Panthers took first loss of the season last week via Prairie Central, try to get back on track with tough game at Monticello.

7. Tuscola 5-1 7 Warriors eclipsed Clinton to celebrate homecoming week, receive a daunting assignment in Week 7 from 6-0 St. Teresa.

8. Monticello 4-2 9 Sages tripped up Rantoul for second victory in a row, start a two-game homestand this week by hosting Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

9. Danville 3-3 8 Vikings dropped a triple-overtime heartbreaker to Normal Community, should be fired up to battle Champaign Central.

10. ALAH 4-2 NR Knights have won their last two games to move within one victory of playoff eligibility. Arcola will try to prevent that Friday.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

