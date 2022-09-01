RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 1-0 1 Bulldogs blitzed Morton to gain revenge for last year’s playoff defeat. Effingham visits on Friday.
2. Centennial 1-0 4 Chargers had little trouble with Proviso East leading into their Big 12 opener with Peoria Manual.
3. Prairie Central 1-0 — Hawks eclipsed Unity for a big win out of the gate. Pontiac offers a good chance to start 2-0.
4. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1-0 5 Panthers worked past upset-minded Chillicothe IVC, next host an unfamiliar enemy in Sparta.
5. BHRA 1-0 7 Blue Devils overwhelmed Clifton Central in impressive display, look for the same versus Dwight.
6. Salt Fork 1-0 6 Storm piled up the points versus Dwight and will hope to do the same when visiting Momence.
7. Unity 0-1 2 Rockets lost first Illini Prairie game since 2019, will try to regain steam against St. Joseph-Ogden.
8. Tuscola 1-0 10 Warriors controlled play early and often against Arcola. Cumberland poses a Week 2 challenge.
9. Danville 1-0 — Vikings staved off Belleville West in non-league opener. Intensity level rises with visit from Peoria.
10. St. Joseph-Ogden 1-0 — Spartans pulled off their first win versus Monticello since 2015, open home slate with Unity.