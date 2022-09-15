RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 3-0 1 Bulldogs’ first road trip of the season ended with first win at Mount Zion since 2013. They’ll visit Lincoln next in Apollo play.
2. Centennial 3-0 2 Chargers piled up points on Peoria Richwoods, will try to do the same versus rival Champaign Central at Tommy Stewart Field.
3. Prairie Central 3-0 3 Hawks used a massive fourth quarter to skirt past St. Joseph-Ogden, make a stop at Rantoul on Friday for an Illini Prairie bout.
4. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3-0 4 Panthers needed overtime but got past Bloomington Central Catholic, head to Pontiac next for first road game of season.
5. BHRA 3-0 5 Blue Devils overwhelmed Watseka and have outscored their first three foes 144-23. Momence welcomes BHRA to town next.
6. Unity 2-1 7 Rockets jetted past Chillicothe IVC in 2022 debut at Hicks Field, quickly head back to road for non-league contest with Paris.
7. Tuscola 3-0 8 Warriors eeked past Sullivan/Okaw Valley in Central Illinois Conference opener, face undefeated Shelbyville in Week 4.
8. Danville 2-1 10 Vikings looked dominant against Peoria Manual in first road tilt of the year, return to Whitesell Field to face Bloomington.
9. Iroquois West 3-0 9 Raiders made it look easy versus Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, are due for a stiff test in Gilman against Salt Fork.
10. Salt Fork 2-1 6 Storm was stunned by Seneca courtesy a rough fourth quarter, receives a prime bounce-back opportunity with Iroquois West.