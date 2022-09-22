RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 4-0 1 Bulldogs overwhelmed Lincoln, tallying 63 points. They can celebrate homecoming week by defeating Charleston on Friday.
2. Centennial 4-0 2 Chargers overcame up-and-down start to dispatch Champaign Central, host Danville next with playoff eligibility on the line.
3. Prairie Central 4-0 3 Hawks didn’t experience much trouble with Rantoul, are hoping for more of the same Friday when they host Chillicothe IVC.
4. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 4-0 4 Panthers’ first road game of the season was a success, as they defeated Pontiac. Nearby rival Rantoul comes to town next.
5. BHRA 4-0 5 Blue Devils hardly have been challenged thus far, routing Momence in Week 4. Oakwood will try to slow BHRA in Week 5.
6. Unity 3-1 6 Rockets continued their solid play after a Week 1 setback, blowing out Paris. Bloomington Central Catholic stops by Friday.
7. Danville 3-1 8 Vikings clipped Bloomington for their second consecutive win, and they’ll seek to make it three in a row at Centennial.
8. Iroquois West 4-0 9 Raiders outlasted Salt Fork to move within one win of playoff qualification. Unbeaten Seneca is IW’s upcoming roadblock.
9. GCMS 3-1 — Falcons are new to the rankings after winning at Le Roy. A major test awaits in Gibson City this week, courtesy 4-0 Eureka.
10. Tuscola 3-1 7 Warriors suffered their first loss of the season, struggling versus Shelbyville. They’ll try to get back on track at Central A&M.
