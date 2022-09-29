RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 5-0 1 Bulldogs stormed past Charleston on homecoming week, face an intriguing non-league foe next in Quincy Notre Dame.
2. Centennial 5-0 2 Chargers outlasted Danville in a defensive slugfest. Upcoming visit to Bloomington is club’s first road trip since Week 1.
3. Prairie Central 5-0 3 Hawks crusied past Chillicothe IVC to set up an all-unbeaten Week 6 Illini Prairie game at Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
4. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5-0 4 Panthers blitzed Rantoul to remain perfect in Illini Prairie play and overall. Prairie Central will challenge that on Friday.
5. BHRA 5-0 5 Blue Devils racked up 60 points in a win against Oakwood, heads to Catlin this week to face a solid Salt Fork squad.
6. Unity 4-1 6 Rockets drubbed Bloomington Central Catholic and will look to have more fun with a trip north to Pontiac this week.
7. Tuscola 4-1 10 Warriors bounced back from first loss by shutting out Central A&M, are gearing up for homecoming tilt versus Clinton.
8. Danville 3-2 7 Vikings missed opportunity to knock Centennial from unbeaten ranks. No time to pout with Normal Community on tap.
9. St. Joseph-Ogden 3-2 NR Spartans return to the poll on a two-game win streak, most recently beating Nokomis. Bloomington CC is on deck.
10. Monticello 3-2 NR Sages also back in the fold following a 45-0 win against Pontiac. They’ll visit Rantoul before a two-game homestand.