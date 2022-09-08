RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 2-0 1 Bulldogs pocketed 28 consecutive points en route to a win over Effingham. A stiff test awaits Friday with a trip to Mt. Zion.
2. Centennial 2-0 2 Chargers fell behind 20-14 versus Peoria Manual before rattling off 55 points in a row. Peoria Richwoods visits this week.
3. Prairie Central 2-0 3 Hawks made quick work of Pontiac with a devastating ground attack. They’ll welcome St. Joseph-Ogden to Fairbury soon.
4. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2-0 4 Panthers had little trouble with nonconference Sparta, earning a shutout. Unbeaten Bloomington Central Catholic awaits.
5. BHRA 2-0 5 Blue Devils routed Dwight and have outscored first two opponents 89-15. They’ll look to rough up Watseka in Week 3.
6. Salt Fork 2-0 6 Storm blew past Momence and has tallied 90 points so far this fall. Seneca comes to Catlin for a tough Saturday contest.
7. Unity 1-1 7 Rockets rebounded from season-opening loss by thumping St. Joseph-Ogden. They’ll host Chillicothe IVC at Hicks Field.
8. Tuscola 2-0 8 Warriors cobbled together enough offense to outlast Cumberland, draw a surprising 2-0 Sullivan/Okaw Valley team next.
9. Iroquois West 2-0 — Raiders return to rankings fold after overwhelming Oakwood. They’ll make a trip to Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman.
10. Danville 1-1 9 Vikings slowed but couldn’t stop powerful Peoria at Whitesell Field, now travel to face an improved Peoria Manual outfit.