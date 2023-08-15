Have Local Sports headlines sent to your inbox each morning by clicking here
URBANA — Having three golfers record rounds with scores in the 70s is a good way to win a tournament.
Which is exactly what the Mahomet-Seymour boys’ golf team did on Monday at the Tiger Kick-Off Classic. The Bulldogs produced a score of 314 to easily win the 16-team tournament at Urbana Country Club.
Leif Olson paced M-S with a third-place finish by coming through with a round of 75. Reis Claybrooke was a stroke back with a 76 to give the Bulldogs two golfers in the top five, while Jacob Schoudel also went below 80 with a 79. Parker Clements (84) posted the Bulldogs’ fourth score as M-S won by 12 strokes ahead of runner-up Charleston.
Monticello had two golfers among the top 10, helping the Sages place fourth as a team. Andrew Neef (78) and Maddux Quick (79) led Monticello.
Wilson Kirby of St. Thomas More had the best finish by an area golfer with a 74, two strokes behind medalist Carson Oliver of Mt. Zion and his winning 72.
Other area golfers in the top 10 included Brooks Cluver of Clinton (75), Caleb McCullough of Judah Christian (79) and Ashten Cafarelli of St. Joseph-Ogden (79)
Whitfill leads Prairie Central to title
FARMER CITY — The Prairie Central girls’ golf team won the 10-team Mike Hendricks Invitational on Monday at Woodlawn Country Club.
The Hawks, led by third-place finisher Lucy Whitfill, compiled a team score of 422, five strokes better than runner-up El Paso Gridley.
Whitfill paced Prairie Central with a 93, while teammate Adri Cottrell supplied a 100 to help out.
Monticello finished third in the team standings with a 433. Addison Finet led the Sages with a 100, while Macy Printy chipped in with a 109.
Lily Enger of Blue Ridge had the best area individual performance by placing second with a 92. The host Knights were eighth with a 465.
Tuscola was fifth with a score of 450 as Zoey Thompson led the Warriors by placing fourth with a 98. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley had a total of 484, with Allison Spiller leading the Falcons with a 112.
Panthers edge Falcons, Bunnies for win
SAYBROOK — The LeRoy boys’ golf team came through with a win in a four-team meet at Indian Springs Golf Course on Monday afternoon.
The Panthers compiled a score of 180 to top Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (185), Fisher (186) and Blue Ridge (231). Carter Eichelberger of GCMS won medalist honors with a 41, while LeRoy’s top four golfers all had rounds in the 40s. Brycen Umstattd led LeRoy by shooting a 42, with teammates Sam Edmundson (44), Tate Harden (46) and Jordan Cox (48) not far behind.
Ethan McFarling had a round of 42 for Fisher’s top score, while Gage Harseim (46) and Ryan Coulter (47) also contributed for the Bunnies. Ryan Carley (45) and Getty Greer (49) complemend Eichelberger’s round for GCMS, while Gavin Friel shot a 53 to spark Blue Ridge.
Hoy’s medalist efforts spark Watseka golf
HOOPESTON — A superb round from Hagen Hoy propelled the Watseka boys’ golf team to a win in a five-team meet at Hubbard Trail Country Club on Monday afternoon.
Hoy won medalist honors with a 42 and Watseka had the top team score with a 191.
Wyatt Eisenmann of Hoopeston Area nearly matched Hoy’s performance, with Eisenmann producing the top score for the Cornjerkers with a 43. Cy Tuggle (52) also contributed for Hoopeston Area, which placed third at the event with a team score of 216.