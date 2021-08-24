In volleyball
Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off
➜ Falcons sweep; Warriors split. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Watseka took turns defeating Kankakee to open the tournament — the Falcons won 25-19, 25-17 and the Warriors prevailed 25-20, 25-12 — before GCMS trumped Watseka 25-22, 25-13 in the night’s final match. The Warriors’ Sydney McTaggart became the first player in program history to reach 1,000 career digs, producing 28 across two matches. Haylie Peck and Megan Martin each finished with seven kills on the night for Watseka to go with Meredith Drake’s 27 assists, Elena Newell’s 25 assists and Claire Curry’s 11 digs.
Nontournament
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 2, Schlarman 0. The visiting Trojans (1-0) left Danville with a Vermilion Valley Conference win against the Hilltoppers (0-1), pulling away by a 25-10, 25-10 margin. Mattie Kennel’s five kills and Kyla Bulington’s four kills were best attack marks for A-P, which grabbed 15 assists from Lily Jameson and seven digs from Kaylee Blackford.
➜ Blue Ridge 2, Iroquois West 0. Payton Burns threw down five kills and made five digs for the host Knights (1-0), who earned a 25-9, 25-13 nonconference victory over the Raiders (0-1). Gracie Shaffer’s 11 assists also propelled the Blue Ridge offense, as did Alexis Wike’s five aces and Jamie Wanserski’s three kills.
➜ Heritage 2, Paris 0. Bri Struck put together a solid stat line — 11 kills, five digs, two blocks and two aces — for the host Hawks (1-0) during their 27-25, 25-19 non-league win. Lily Ploense’s 10 assists and Lilli Montgomery’s seven digs also boosted Heritage’s cause.
➜ Hoopeston Area 2, Donovan 0. Bre Crose’s six kills and Logan Watson’s five kills paved the way for the host Cornjerkers (1-0) to pick up a 25-12, 25-22 nonconference victory. Tobi West added five aces for Hoopeston Area, which rallied from a 21-16 deficit in the second set to finish off the sweep.
➜ Judah Christian 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. The host Tribe (1-0) took care of the Buffaloes (0-1) in a nonconference affair, posting a 25-17, 25-13 triumph. Abi Tapuaiga’s seven kills, Ella Carder’s eight assists and Ava Carder’s four aces topped Judah’s offense chart, while both Kaitlyn Januzik and Maggie Pritts bashed three kills. Pritts’ six digs led the defense, as well. G-RF’s statistical leaders were Gentry Howard (two kills), J’Lynn Waltz (two kills) and Trinity Collins (two aces).
➜ LeRoy 2, Oakwood 0. Carlee Claunch’s six kills keyed the attack for the host Panthers (1-0) as they dispatched the Comets (0-1) with a 25-19, 25-21 non-league result. Callie Warlow’s 17 assists and Lauren Bossingham’s five aces further contributed to LeRoy’s offense, while Sydney Owens’ 11 digs led the team’s defense. Madison Doan’s five kills and Karsen Rupp’s seven assists topped Oakwood’s statistical chart.
➜ Monticello 2, Argenta-Oreana 0. Renni Fultz’s eight kills provided the host Sages (1-0) with some offensive firepower during their 25-15, 25-15 non-league win against the Bombers (0-1). Also helping Monticello secure this win were Lizzie Stiverson’s 10 assists and Ema Shinker’s four aces.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Centennial 0. The host Panthers (1-0) edged out the Chargers (0-1) in an early marquee non-league match, picking up a 25-22, 25-23 win. Aubrey Busboom turned in a 15-assist, 10-dig double-double for PBL, which received 11 kills and seven digs from Addison Oyer, eight digs from Carly Mutchmore, six digs and three kills from Trixie Johnson and five digs and three kills from Bailey Bruns. Centennial’s Kelsie Pitcher did a bit of everything in defeat, recording 10 assists, five kills, four digs and two aces. The Chargers also gained Riley McJunkin’s five digs and four kills, as well as Ashlyn Perry’s 11 digs.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Maroa-Forsyth 1. The visiting Spartans (1-0) held off a nonconference challenge, recovering from a first-set loss to earn a 23-25, 25-20, 25-18 win. Kennedi Burnett’s 13 kills, Shayne Immke’s nine kills, Becca Steinbach’s 32 assists and Addie Roesch’s three aces all played a key role in SJ-O’s offensive success. On the defensive side, Hannah Fox’s 16 digs, Steinbach’s nine digs and two blocks, Immke’s six digs and Burnett’s five digs aided the cause.
➜ Tri-County 2, Oblong 0. The visiting Titans (1-0) evenly distributed their offense during a 25-14, 25-23 nonconference victory, as the trio of Brooke Baker, Bella Dudley and Caroline Smith each turned in four kills. Megan Houlihan, Kaylin Williams and Josie Armstrong each added two kills as well for the Titans, who received 14 assists from Houlihan, three aces from Baker and three blocks from Dudley.
➜ Tuscola 2, Cerro Gordo/Bement 1. The visiting Warriors (1-0) weren’t discouraged by a 25-20 first-set loss to the Broncos (0-1), instead coming back to win the next two sets 25-22, 25-18. Kate Dean’s 10-kill, 10-dig double-double helped Tuscola recover in this nonconference thriller, as did Amelia Bosch’s 11 kills, four aces and three blocks, Kerri Pierce’s 20 assists and Zoey Thomason’s seven digs.
➜ Unity 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. Emma Bleecher’s eight kills and Macie Knudsen’s five kills powered the visiting Rockets (1-0) to a 25-13, 25-15 nonconference success against the Blue Devils (0-1). Maddie Reed dished out 20 assists to set up Unity’s effective attack.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Argenta-Oreana/Decatur Lutheran 0, Mt. Zion 0. The visiting Bombers (0-0-1) began their season with a nonconference draw. Jonathan Austin earned the shutout in net for A-O/Decatur Lutheran.
➜ Blue Ridge 3, Schlarman 1. The host Knights (1-0) scored all of their goals during the second half to rally from a 1-0 halftime deficit and defeat the Hilltoppers (0-1). Ty Meeker found the back of the net twice for Blue Ridge, and Hank Mitchell scored the team’s other goal. Liam Underwood produced an unassisted goal for Schlarman.
➜ Champaign Central 9, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. The host Maroons (1-0) produced all of their goals in the first half en route to a non-league romp versus the Blue Devils (0-1). Kyle Johnson and Cooper Carson each recorded a hat trick for Central, and Carson added an assist. Axel Baldwin, Tim Ngugi and Shaffer Bauer each potted one goal, with Ngugi and Bauer contributing one assist apiece, as well. Amar Koric and Gabe Seeber combined on the goalkeeper shutout for the Maroons. Garrett Huls compiled 16 saves in the net for BHRA.
➜ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 4, Normal Calvary 1. The host Bunnies (1-0) surged to a nonconference win after intermission, as they produced three unanswered goals in the second half. Isaiah Johnson and David Hull each banked their first high school goal for Fisher/GCMS to go with tallies from Chase Minion and Seth Kolross. Sid Pfoff assisted on two of the tallies, and Aaron Kasper finished with seven keeper saves for the Bunnies.
➜ Iroquois West 8, Kankakee Trinity 0. The host Raiders (1-0) scored four goals in each half en route to a non-league triumph. Santiago Andrade banked two goals and assisted on two others for IW, which also received two goals from Angel Melgoza. The Raiders’ other goal scorers were Jimmy Andrade, Josh Plattner, Mario Andrade and Angel Andrade, while goalkeepers Tony Espinosa and Chris Andrade combined on the shutout.
➜ Momence 11, Watseka 0. Haven Maple procured 20 keeper saves for the visiting Warriors (0-1), who suffered a nonconference setback.
➜ Monticello 5, Warrensburg-Latham 3. An offensively-charged season opener went in favor of the host Sages (1-0), who built upon a 2-1 halftime lead. Drew Schlabach scored both of those first-half goals for Monticello, which garnered one goal and one assist from Biniam Lienhart, as well as single goals from Daevion Fenelon and Dylan Ginalick.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Oakwood/Salt Fork 1. Hunter Ketchum stood tall in net for the visiting Spartans (1-0), with his 15 keeper saves pushing them to a nonconference win against the Comets (0-1). Will Page generated a penalty-kick goal for SJ-O, and Aiden Cromwell potted the other goal courtesy an assist by Brennan Haake. O/SF’s marker came from Saul Carillo, and netminder Josh Ruch recorded five saves.
In boys’ golf
➜ At Farmer City. Zach Courson carded an even-par 36 during a nine-hole dual at Woodlawn Country Club, rolling to medalist position and guiding Mahomet-Seymour past Blue Ridge 161-208. The Bulldogs’ Erik Christianson also dipped below 40, as he finished with a 39, and teammate Reis Claybrooke turned in a 41, as well. M-S’s fourth-best score actually occurred outside varsity, as Brogan Hennesy shot a 42. Blue Ridge was paced by Dylan Kelley’s 48 and Conner Otto’s 52.
➜ At Grant Park. A closely contested nine-hole triangular at Minne Monesse saw Watseka’s 188 team total bested by host Grant Park’s 180 and Illinois Lutheran’s 186. Austin Marcier’s 43 was the Warriors’ leading output and the event’s fourth-best score, and he was followed on his own team by Brayden Ketchum’s 47 and matching 49s from Jordan Schroeder and Mitchell Galyen.
➜ At Hoopeston. Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda won a nine-hole quadrangular against host Hoopeston Area, Fisher and Westville at Hubbard Trail Country Club. The Eagles’ 191 team total was better than the Cornjerkers’ 207, the Bunnies’ 223 and the Tigers’ 253. Rantoul/PBL’s Mason Uden was medalist with a 44, and he was joined with sub-50 rounds from teammates Ethan Donaldson (48) and Sean Hudson (48). Hoopeston Area was paced by Kayden Wallace’s 49 and Wyatt Eisenmann’s 50. Fisher’s top scorer was Jordan Claxton (52), and Westville’s leading golfer was Ty Williamson (56).
➜ At Savoy. Monticello was the top local outfit in the 14-team John Macek Invitational, hosted by Centennial at the U of I Orange Course, finishing third behind champion Mattoon and runner-up Effingham St. Anthony. The Sages’ Tanner Buehnerkemper finished just 1 shot off the individual lead, with his 76 keying the Sages’ result and landing him behind only Champaign Central’s Wade Schacht (75). Will Ross’ 11th-place 83 and Maddux Quick’s 84 — which tied him for 12th place — also fueled Monticello. Sullivan acquired two of the top-15 individual spots as Will Haegen carded an 80 to tie for fourth place, while Brett Bushue shot 82 to share ninth place. Urbana’s Parker McClain also notched an 82 to tie for ninth. Centennial was led by Ashten Cafarelli’s 87, and St. Thomas More was paced by Wilson Kirby’s 89.
➜ At Streator. Prairie Central’s Carson Friedman carded a 76 at Edgewood Golf Course, tying him for third place individually and leading the Hawks to second place as a team at the Streator Bulldog Invitational. Prairie Central’s cumulative 322 was only bested by Ottawa Marquette’s 308 in the eight-team event. Connor Gibson’s 81 and Teegan Quinn’s 82 were the Hawks’ next-best efforts.
➜ At Tuscola. Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond recorded a runner-up 150 group total at Ironhorse Golf Club during the Tuscola Invitational, which was contested in a Ryder Cup format (six holes scramble, six holes alternating shot and six holes own ball with two-person teams). St. Teresa’s 149 was the only better cumulative mark.
➜ At Villa Grove. Salt Fork staved off host Villa Grove during a nine-hole dual at Tri-City Country Club, posting a 206-208 team victory. Despite the loss, the Blue Devils claimed the individual medalist as Gavin Kiser shot 48, 1 stroke better than Salt Fork’s Brockton Wantland at 49. The Storm added a 50 from Brant Hackman and a 53 from Carter Ridge, while Villa Grove’s Jake Gilles and Nicolas Wilson each shot 52.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Fairbury. Ella Compton and Kenna Skaggs were the only golfers to clear 50 during a nine-hole triangular at Indian Creek Golf Course, as they guided host Prairie Central to a 199-230-238 victory against Seneca and Olympia. The Hawks’ Compton snared medalist status with a 42, while teammate Skaggs contributed a runner-up 47. Taylor Kafer and Lucy Whitfill fired matching 55s, as well, for Prairie Central.
➜ At Farmer City. Mahomet-Seymour’s Ainsley Winters and Blue Ridge’s Ashlyn Voyles shared medalist distinction with identical 43s at Woodlawn Country Club, but it was Winters’ Bulldogs, who prevailed 197-226 in the nine-hole dual’s team scoring. M-S also was supported by Gaby Davis’ 48 and Maddy Clark’s 52. The Knights received a 54 from Abigail Trimble to go with Voyles’ effort.
➜ At Hoopeston. Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Bren Henry fired a 58 as the low scorer in a nine-hole individual event also involving Hoopeston Area at Hubbard Trail Country Club. The Eagles’ next-best outcome was Jordyn Goss’ 64. The host Cornjerkers gained Kylie Brown’s 59 and Taylor Page’s 62.
➜ At Sheldon. Host Watseka breezed past Tri-Point 215-266 during a nine-hole dual at Shewami Country Club behind a pair of sub-50 performances. Jasmine Essington’s 45 led both the Warriors and all scorers en route to medalist honors, and teammate Allie Hoy’s 46 was good for second place. Caitlin Corzine added a 61 for Watseka’s No. 3 score.
➜ At Tuscola. Host Tuscola accumulated a locally-best 195 group total at Ironhorse Golf Club during the Tuscola Invitational, which was contested in a Ryder Cup format (six holes scramble, six holes alternating shot and six holes own ball with two-person teams). The Warriors were outdone by Effingham St. Anthony (160) and Shelbyville (194).
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Bloomington. St. Thomas More narrowly fell in Illini Prairie Conference action, dropping a 5-4 decision to host Bloomington Central Catholic. Three of the Sabers’ four points came in singles play: from Maddy Swisher (6-1, 6-0 at No. 1), Audrey Horn (4-6, 6-4 (12-10) at No. 2) and Sophie Vavrik (4-6, 6-3 (10-2) at No. 6). The other point was scored by Vavrik and Emma Graham at No. 3 doubles (6-4, 6-2).