Illinois Softball Coaches Association 2023 all-state honorees

FIRST-TEAMERS

ATHLETE    YR.    SCHOOL    CLASS

Ella Boyer    Sr.    Tuscola    1A

Brianna Denault    Jr.    Watseka    1A

Morgan Fleming    Fr.    Le Roy    1A

Addison Lucht    Fr.    Milford/Cissna Park    1A

Emily Mennenga    So.    Le Roy    1A

Shayne Immke    Sr.    St. Joseph-Ogden    2A

Alexis Wike    Sr.    Blue Ridge    1A

SECOND-TEAMERS

ATHLETE    YR.    SCHOOL    CLASS

Lindy Bates    So.    Unity    2A

Ka’Leah Bellik    So.    Danville    3A

Ava Boyer    So.    Tuscola    1A

Laila Carr    Fr.    Le Roy    1A

Maci Clodfelder    Sr.    Villa Grove    1A

Kendyl Hurt    Sr.    Salt Fork    1A

Bridget Lee    Sr.    Champaign Central    3A

Lilly Long    So.    Le Roy    1A

Addy Martinie    Jr.    St. Joseph-Ogden    2A

Abby Sabalaskey    Jr.    Westville    2A

Reece Sarver    Sr.    Unity    2A

Sam Slagel    Fr.    Prairie Central    2A

Brynlee Wright    Sr.    Milford/Cissna Park    1A

Cassie Zimmerman    Jr.    Blue Ridge    1A

THIRD-TEAMERS

ATHLETE    YR.    SCHOOL    CLASS

Addison Frick    Jr.    St. Joseph-Ogden    2A

Rylee Galloway    So.    Prairie Central    2A

Zoe Goodreau    Fr.    Centennial    3A

Alexandria Hari    Sr.    Prairie Central    2A

Kaitlyn Helm    So.    Champaign Central    3A

Lauren Hoselton    Sr.    Prairie Central    2A

Heidi Humble    Jr.    Clinton    2A

Alexa Jamison    So.    Salt Fork    1A

Peyton Jones    Sr.    St. Joseph-Ogden    2A

Piper Kiser    Fr.    Villa Grove    1A

Ellie Schlieper    So.    Blue Ridge    1A

Madisyn Schrad    Sr.    Centennial    3A

Izzy Wilcox    Sr.    Tuscola    1A

Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association 2023 all-state honoree

ATHLETE    YR.    SCHOOL    CLASS

Ethan McMasters    Sr.    Westville    2A

(Note: Class 3A and 4A all-state honorees have yet to be publicly released; only first teams are selected for each class.)

Participants in the 2023 Illinois High School Shrine Game, an annual all-star football game for outgoing seniors

(Scheduled for Saturday in Bloomington)

BLUE TEAM

ATHLETE    POS.    SCHOOL

Michael Hackman    RB    BHRA

Noah Nagel    G    Prairie Central

Kayden Snelling    TE    Paxton-Buckley-Loda

RED TEAM

ATHLETE    POS.    SCHOOL

Spencer Mitze    LB    Monticello

(Note: Villa Grove’s Luke Zimmerman was selected for the Blue Team but will not play in the game.)

