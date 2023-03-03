NORMAL — Erin Quarnstrom was tasked with stating the obvious Thursday night inside CEFCU Arena.
“The state tournament did not go how we wanted it to go,” St. Thomas More’s girls’ basketball coach said.
The Sabers took home fourth place in the Class 1A state tournament after losing 60-48 to Galena on Thursday night in the third-place game. That outcome followed a 42-28 defeat at Christopher’s hands during a semifinal game on Thursday afternoon.
“I’m proud of everyting we accomplished this season,” said Quarnstrom, who led STM to its first girls’ basketball state trophy since the 2013-14 team won the 2A title. “Galena has a very athletic team, and they were able to shut us down. We’re just tired. We’re exhausted.”
The Sabers (27-8) tallied exactly seven points in each of the first three quarters versus the Pirates (35-2). STM made things more respectable down the homestretch, outscoring the opposition 27-10.
“It’s rough,” said STM senior Emma Devocelle, who netted 13 of those 27 points, including a trio of three-pointers. “We just wanted to go out with a bang and (didn’t) want it to be over.”
Devocelle’s 17 points paced the Sabers for the entire game, followed by 11 points and five assists from junior Ruari Quarnstrom. Junior Grace Dimoke tossed in five points and 10 rebounds.
Galena, which lost a 49-31 semifinal to Okawville earlier Thursday, received 22 points from junior Taylor Burcham, 20 points and nine rebounds from sophomore Gracie Furlong and 10 points and nine boards from junior Addie Hefel.
“I’m extremely happy we were able to get the victory. The kids played super well,” Galena coach Jamie Watson said. “It’s a super difficult thing to do to turn around and play another game the same day, after a disappointing loss when you’re hoping to win it all.”
STM’s five starters — Devocelle, Ruari Quarnstrom and seniors Ava Dickerson, Maddy Swisher and Gianna Kreps — attempted to shine a positive light on their single-day state tournament experience despite the pair of losses.
“It’s been really cool to (have) it end at state,” Dickerson said. “We’re still fourth in the state, so it’s really cool to go out on that.”
“It’s something that most people didn’t think we could do, and we did it as a team,” Ruari Quarnstrom added. “And with a lot of great girls.”
“Us four seniors especially have been through a lot of coaches and a lot of different types of coaching, different types of programs,” Kreps concluded. “We were all able to bring it together this season and go out in a way that should make us proud of ourselves and will make our school proud.”
★ ★ ★
STM’s loss to Christopher earlier Thursday also included an offensive struggle for the Sabers.
STM only made 3 of 21 shots from the field during the first half and went 3 of 8 from the free-throw line in that stretch.
Though the numbers improved somewhat after halftime, STM still shot just 25 percent from the field and 33 percent from the free throw line overall.
“We had a poor scoring night. We executed some things pretty well, but the ball wasn’t going in and it’s really hard to win a game when that happens,” Erin Quarnstrom said. “We got in our heads a little bit. We started off playing not to lose instead of playing to win, so that makes it tough.”
Christopher junior star Amiah Hargrove, a 6-foot-2 Division I recruit, piled up 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field and hauled in 16 rebounds to go with three blocked shots. Bearcats senior Emily VanHoorebeke added 10 points.
“Amiah Hargrove, she’s no joke,” Erin Quarnstrom said. “In the long run, when we’re watching her play on TV in a couple years at the collegiate level and maybe beyond, maybe we’ll accept the loss was meant to be.”
Ruari Quarnstrom led STM with 11 points and Devocelle added eight points. Devocelle swished two three-pointers in the fourth quarter as the Sabers trimmed their deficit to as little as eight points.
★ ★ ★
Hargrove and the 5-11 Swisher spent most of the early afternoon duking it out against one another in Thursday’s semifinal game.
Early in the second half, Hargrove appeared to take a shot to the left eye, which had it visibly swelling up. Swisher spent a little time behind the bench during the fourth quarter as she suffered a blow to either her lower lip or chin.
“It was very physical on both ends,” Hargrove said. “We’re kind of used to that these last couple games. Under pressure, we know what teams are going to do down late. So being able to take care of the ball and handle pressure, I thought we did a pretty good job of it.”
Swisher’s bruising day only continued versus Galena in the third-place game on Thursday night..
She took a rogue pass to the face at one stage, and later she was on the end of a hard foul from Pirates senior Gwen Hesselbacher while trying to finish a fastbreak layup.
On the second play, Swisher hardly could protect herself as she tumbled to the floor, appearing to fall directly on her face.
She attempted to check back in soon after, but her night ultimately ended on that dour note.
“We just tried to finish strong,” Swisher said, “and go as far as we could.”
★ ★ ★
CEFCU Arena isn’t the only college basketball venue in which STM got to ply its trade this week.
Erin Quarnstrom pulled some strings and garnered her Sabers a nighttime practice slot at State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday.
“It’s been a crazy experience, for sure,” Devocelle said. “It’s wild.”
Devocelle counted four current STM athletes, herself included, who previously played on Lou Henson Court during a youth travel-team exhibition at halftime of an Illini game.
“Going there now and practicing just to yourselves for state, like that’s your team practicing for something even bigger, is great,” Devocelle said.
Even though working with a college-style shooting background less than 24 hours before the Sabers’ semifinal against Christopher didn’t lead to a great offensive day, Erin Quarnstrom felt the opportunity to practice inside State Farm Center was a fruitful one.
“Ruari said that’s one of the coolest things she’d ever done was playing at the U of I and playing at State Farm Center,” Erin Quarnstrom said.
“Getting to play our music on the aux,” her daughter chimed in.
“I think you guys would say that it’s been pretty fun,” the coach finished.
The four Sabers seniors expressed gratitude for the chance to vie for a state championship this week.
“It’s very special,” Swisher said. “We definitely are a hardworking team, and I think that’s what a lot of people will know us as. We’ll always fight.”
“A lot of it is just making sure we keep lifting each other up and that (we know) we’re a good team,” Kreps added, “and deserve to be here.”
★ ★ ★
The six Sabers who saw playing time versus Christopher all were seniors and juniors.
One individual who didn’t get to play was freshman Audrey Gooding, who has been sidelined the entire postseason with a stress fracture.
But, unlike in the previous five playoff games, Gooding was able to dress and take warmups with her STM teammates prior to both of Thursday’s games.
And Gooding’s feel-good story continued against Galena, as she saw 31/2 minutes of playing time and generated one assist.
“It’s very important for her to just end the season on the court,” Swisher said. “Having an injury is extremely difficult, especially coming as a freshman and starting. ... She needs to come in with the right headspace next season because she’s going to be a big factor in this team.”
COLIN LIKAS