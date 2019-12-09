During the last couple months, I’ve used this space more than once to discuss potential changes to the IHSA rulebook.
Well, it’s time once again to bring up the topic.
An IHSA legislative commission vote late last month resulted in 11 proposals being directed to a ballot for IHSA member schools.
Starting Dec. 2, the floor opened for each school’s IHSA representative to vote upon each proposal — yes, no or no opinion. Ballots must be submitted by midnight on Dec. 16, with results due out the following Tuesday.
This time last year, the big talking point on the ballot was district scheduling for football. It passed by a 324-307 margin, with 69 schools not voting.
So what’s on the ballot this time around? Turns out schools still aren’t happy with the future direction of football scheduling.
One of the 11 proposals up for voting reads as follows: “Removes the by-law directing the IHSA to implement a football scheduling system for regular-season varsity games, impacting the current ability for schools to schedule games AND qualify for the playoffs as it is currently administered.”
This proposal is a means of dumping the district system, which is slated to go into effect starting with the 2021 season.
IHSA executive director Craig Anderson told me last summer that a memo detailing a mock alignment, which was published by The News-Gazette in June, likely affected at least a few member-school opinions on districts.
It’ll be interesting to see exactly how the vote shakes out pertaining to this new football scheduling proposal — essentially just keeping things the way they are right now. It’ll be the most closely watched of all 11 proposals, no doubt.
There are other interesting proposals on the table, though.
One of them suggests reducing “the number of summer contact days from 25 to 20” in football.
Another would dispose of “a required annual determination of classification which therefore permits the two-year classification cycle.” That model of deciding a school’s class for all multi-class, non-football sports went into effect prior to the 2019-2020 school year.
Season calendars also could be in flux. One proposal aims to “move the start and ending dates for the IHSA spring baseball and softball seasons (practices and contests) a week later.” The start date for both sports in 2020 is March 2.
Another proposal seeks to adjust “the ending date for the girls’ swimming season limitation one week earlier.” The state meet occurred Nov. 22-23 this season.
It’s easy to get caught up in the football districts argument when the topic of the IHSA rulebook comes up, but it’s clear several other sports could be affected by a new year of proposals.
And only one thing is guaranteed in this process: Not everyone will be 100 percent happy with the results. That’s especially true in our coverage area, with IHSA member schools of heavily varied size and makeup.