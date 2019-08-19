Nate Michael acknowledges he has known “for a long time that I wanted to coach high-level college basketball.”
The 2014 St. Joseph-Ogden graduate is on his way to achieving that goal.
Michael has been named a graduate assistant for coach Bruce Weber’s Kansas State men’s basketball program this upcoming season.
Hot on the heels of finishing a four-year college playing career at McKendree University, a Division II school, Michael immediately will make the transition to a new stage of his basketball life.
“It’s incredible,” Michael said. “There’s a lot of people that would love to be in my shoes right now. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
A connection between Tom Michael — Nate’s dad, a former Illinois men’s basketball player/administrator and the current Eastern Illinois athletic director — and ex-Illini coach Weber led to Nate Michael hearing from the folks in Manhattan, Kan.
While also working on his second master’s degree, Michael will get a front-row seat to witness a Wildcat group coming off a Big 12 Conference championship.
In chats with Weber, Michael learned the job would require him to display a versatile nature.
That includes being assigned to an assistant coach and aiding that individual in game-day scouting reports.
“He basically said it’s a little bit of everything,” Michael said. “So I’m ready for anything right now.”
After receiving a medical redshirt as a freshman at McKendree, Michael went on to a solid stint with the Bearcats.
He made 91 starts in his tenure, averaging 14.3 points across four years. That included a team-best 13.8 points per game as a senior.
Those statistics followed a noteworthy SJ-O career, where he finished his time as the school’s three-point field goals leader with 192 and scored 1,244 points.
Ultimately, Michael believes his role at McKendree has him well-suited to make the jump to coaching on the college stage.
“I learned a lot,” Michael said. “McKendree wasn’t always sunshine and rainbows. We didn’t always win. I knew how to battle through adversity.”
His relative youth, Michael feels, also can pay dividends in forging bonds with guys not too much younger than him.
“I’ve been through some tough times, and I know four years in college isn’t always easy, so I can relate to the players,” Michael said, “and help them understand that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. That if you just work your tail off and do as you’re supposed to do, that good things will come your way.”
Only one question remains for Michael: Will he be able to secure a matchup between the Wildcats and his dad’s EIU Panthers?
“That would be kind of neat,” Michael said with a laugh. “I don’t know if I have that kind of pull right now.”