Danville Post 210's season ends in World Series semifinals SHELBY, N.C. — An infield single in the bottom of the ninth inning early Tuesday morning ended the American Legion World Series hopes of Danvi…

Allan Shepherd on Friday afternoon was less than four days removed from Danville Post 210 Senior Legion baseball’s final game of 2019.

Given that the Speakers’ best-ever season ended with a walk-off, extra-innings loss in the American Legion World Series semifinals, it’s understandable it took about that long for the reality of this situation to set in.

“It’s a big deal,” Shepherd said prior to Saturday’s celebratory parade and rally held across Tilton and Danville. “Not only what they accomplished on the field (but) what they were able to accomplish together and the way it’s pulling the community together.”

Post 210 never before had advanced to the World Series, but ultimately gave itself a great shot at winning the whole thing in its first try.

Idaho Falls Post 56 ended that hope last Tuesday morning, winning 4-3 in nine innings after the second semifinal’s start was delayed almost four hours because of poor weather.

“It was nerve-wracking. It was exciting. It was heartbreaking — all of them wrapped up into one game,” Shepherd said. “It just happened to be the best game of the whole tournament. Unfortunately, we didn’t come out (ahead).”

Of course, the Speakers’ trip to Shelby, N.C., wasn’t all about that one result.

Shepherd described the experience as “overwhelming.”

“The kids, they probably signed more autographs in the last week than they have in their entire life,” Shepherd said. “When you get down there, you are literally welcomed like royalty.”

That includes by folks such as Hal Fritz, a retired United States Army officer out of Peoria who received the Medal of Honor for his actions in the Vietnam War.

“He spoke to all the boys at the local Legion,” Shepherd said. “He was our honorary coach, wore one of our ballcaps (and) took a picture with us. Then he followed it up by a phone call, just telling us how proud he was.”

Fritz’s love for Post 210 is an example of how much attention the state of Illinois provided to the Speakers during their historic run. It’s played out in moments such as Fritz’s involvement, and in a Rantoul-based Legion post donating funds to the Speakers during the course of this past season.

“We battle with these guys all year long, but we all know we’re in it for the right reasons,” Shepherd said. “It just feels good. It’s all negative all the time in the news, and it feels good to be part of something that’s finally positive.”

The cherry on top came when Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon mentioned Post 210 during a Tuesday media briefing.

“Unbelievable,” Shepherd said. “For Joe Maddon to talk about his time in Danville and his time playing Legion baseball and what it means to him ... it’s a pretty good deal.”