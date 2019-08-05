The 2019 Pan American Games’ women’s basketball tournament begins Tuesday with a quartet of games emanating from Lima, Peru.
The United States takes on Argentina at 9 p.m., but the contest before that also holds intrigue for Champaign Central fans.
Cheyenne Hedrington, a 2012 Maroons graduate, is competing for the U.S. Virgin Islands, which starts its tournament run at 6 p.m. versus Colombia.
Though the Virgin Islands are a U.S. territory, the fact they don’t constitute a state of the union means they can put forth athletes for the Pan American Games.
“My father was born and raised in the Virgin Islands,” said Hedrington, who played basketball at Grand Canyon University for two years. “They asked if I wanted to be part of (the women’s basketball team), and I said yes.”
Through earlier success, the Virgin Islands qualified for this eight-team Pan American event.
The squad doesn’t have a ton of history, previously making an appearance in the 2015 FIBA Americas Women’s Championship and the 2017 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup.
In that latter showcase, a fifth-place finish allowed the Virgin Islands to advance to Pan American action.
“It means a lot, just seeing all the other prestigious countries and athletes that are here,” Hedrington said. “We are a small, little island with girls who are just as talented as any other country, making a statement and making that little island known that not a lot of people know about.”
Hedrington said she and her teammates arrived in Peru last Thursday and have engaged in a strenuous practice schedule, including some two-a-day workouts.
The extra work is necessary because, as Hedrington put it, the Virgin Islands was placed in “the harder bracket.”
The U.S. and Argentina combined for a 6-3 record in the 2015 Pan American tournament, and Colombia carries three Americas Women’s Championship appearances to the Virgin Islands’ one.
“It’s going to be tough,” Hedrington said. “But we’re prepared and ready.”
The idea of representing an entire population is something Hedrington said never crossed her mind while hooping with Central or Grand Canyon.
“To be honest, my dream was always to be on the court with Team USA,” Hedrington said. “But given this opportunity just to represent the Virgin Islands, it’s more special than that.”
Beyond just showing her basketball skills, Hedrington also gets the chance to mingle with folks far different from herself.
Along with the teams in the Virgin Islands’ bracket, programs from Canada, Brazil, Puerto Rico and Paraguay also are involved.
“It’s mind-boggling,” Hedrington said. “We’re getting to learn about so many different cultures. We’re getting to learn about so many different languages.”