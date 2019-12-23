A little over three years ago, Wayne Mammen got to spend a little time in the national spotlight.
The former longtime Urbana wrestling coach was bestowed with a lifetime service award from the National Wrestling Hall of Fame’s Illinois chapter back in October 2016.
“I found it a little strange that I got the national award before I got the state award,” Mammen said on Friday.
Well, now Mammen will be in possession of both.
Mammen recently learned he’d be receiving a lifetime service award from the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association. He’ll be recognized on April 25, 2020, at the William Tell Holiday Inn in Countryside.
“It’s a humbling honor, Mammen said. “I don’t know how great a coach I was. I think longevity had a great deal to do with it.”
The 78-year-old certainly is just being humble. Especially given the fact he started his latest wrestling-related interview saying he’d been encouraged to reach out to any local newspapers about receiving this service award.
Mammen oversaw Urbana grappling from 1970 through 1990, a period that included the Tigers capturing nine consecutive regional championships in one stretch. He also coached seven state medalists, including overseeing his son, Kirk Mammen, win two state titles at Urbana in 1986 and 1987. He later returned to the area scene to help son Mark Mammen and assist in the training of grandson Cameron Mammen. Cameron was The News-Gazette’s 2012 All-Area football Player of the Year and won a wrestling state title with the Tigers in 2013.
“(Mark said) all I need you to do is drive to the tournaments all around central Illinois ... and help coach all the kids, including your grandson,” Wayne Mammen said. “(Mark said) you wouldn’t want to miss out on that, would you?”
Through this connection, Wayne Mammen got to witness an up-and-comer through Urbana’s youth program: Luke Luffman.
Luffman is a household name in Champaign-Urbana these days, cruising to three IHSA state championships at Urbana and current wrestling at Illinois.
“He’s a great kid, fabulous kid,” Mammen said. “He had a phenomenal passion for the sport. I hope he does very well in college. He’ll take his bumps early as a true freshman, but in a couple years, watch out.”
This article, though, is about Wayne Mammen and his exploits. He’s out of the wrestling coaching game now and spends winters with his wife in Florida.
Of course, Mammen’s local presence isn’t hard to find regardless of whether or not he’s physically present.
Urbana’s wrestling room is named in his honor, after all. And now he can add another piece of recognition to his collection.
“I never thought much about it when I was coaching,” Mammen said. “There were some guys who were friends of mine who were good coaches who had gone in, and I thought, ‘Well, maybe I don’t rack up to what they’ve done.’”