In January, Georgia became the ninth state to approve implementation of a high school basketball shot clock.
Its prep athletic association joined California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Washington, as well as the Washington, D.C., public schools league, in adopting either a 30- or 35-second clock.
Could Illinois bring the total to 10 states? Danville boys’ basketball coach Durrell Robinson is among those who hopes so.
Robinson is a member of the Shot Clock Warriors, and group members made a presentation to IHSA officials last Monday.
“They received it very well,” Robinson said. “So we’re proposing to the national level now.”
That means the National Federation of State High School Associations. That organization’s basketball rules committee voted in May against instituting a national shot clock, instead permitting state associations to choose their own path.
“It’s going to happen (in Illinois). It’s just a matter of when,” Robinson said. “Now it looks like it’s going to happen very soon.”
The Shot Clock Warriors this summer sent a survey to IHSA basketball coaches across the state, asking for their thoughts on the implementation of this piece of hoops technology.
St. Charles East boys’ basketball coach Patrick Woods, another Shot Clock Warriors member, shared the results in a Tuesday post via his Twitter account.
According to the attached document, 72 percent of the coaches who responded to the survey — 622 of 870 — voted in favor of a shot clock.
Breaking it down further, the document indicates 75 percent of boys’ coaches and 68 percent of girls’ coaches are behind the idea of a shot clock.
However, the difference in voting between big-school coaches and small-school coaches is significant. According to the document, more than 80 percent of voting coaches at both the Class 4A and 3A levels approve a shot clock, while that number slips to 65.4 percent at Class 2A and 57.7 percent at Class 1A.
The document also offers a timeline for shot clock enforcement, suggesting optional use in tournaments during the 2021-22 season, optional use in league games the next year and required use by 2023-24.