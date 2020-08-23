Makaelyn Lagacy has been to Bahamas before. Nowhere else outside of the United States.
That will change in summer 2021, when the Georgetown-Ridge Farm student-athlete travels to Barcelona, Spain, for eight days of softball and sightseeing. On July 7, Lagacy received an invitation from America’s Team president and recruiter Brigham Joy to represent Team USA/America’s Team on this foreign tour, lasting July 12-20, 2021.
“I used to play for the New Lenox Lightning (travel team), and I set up a recruiting profile,” said Lagacy, a Buffaloes sophomore. “And I got an e-mail one day when I woke up. ... I looked into it, and (my family and I were) like, ‘OK, let’s do it. It’s a one-time thing. I can’t pass this up.’”
Lagacy, who’s played softball since she was 4 years old, couldn’t believe her eyes.
“I was just kind of shocked,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. Is this actually happening right now?’”
It’s a piece of recognition Lagacy received without the benefit of even one high school softball campaign. Her freshman season with the Buffaloes was wiped out because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 5-foot-2 athlete, listed on her sportsrecruits.com profile as a pitcher, first baseman, third baseman and outfielder, spent this summer playing travel softball with the Danville Post 210 program.
“I wanted to play somewhere close instead of traveling to Chicago,” Lagacy said. “Last year I traveled two to three times during the week to Chicago for practices.”
Even though Lagacy hasn’t physically visited Spain, she does have some background on her future locale.
“This is actually a funny coincidence,” Lagacy said. “Last year, I took Spanish I, and I actually did a project on Barcelona.”
Lagacy already has received an itinerary for the trip: one game on seven of the eight days, with the outlier used solely for touring the city.
Also a volleyball player at G-RF, Lagacy is trying to stay busy athletically with that sport’s 2020 fall season shifted to spring because of the pandemic.
And she can’t help but wonder what this softball opportunity might do for her future prospects in that sport.
“I want to go to college to play softball so bad,” Lagacy said. “I feel like (the trip) actually would really help me.”