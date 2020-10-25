On Oct. 15, Kim Fraser became just the third individual to be recognized through a joint effort between the IHSA and COUNTRY Financial, which is highlighting high school teachers and coaches across the state.
The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball and softball coach’s reaction to being nominated for the honor by Buffaloes athletic director Kevin Thomas?
“I was shocked and happy,” Fraser said. “I was pretty surprised I got the e-mail when I was a finalist.”
A short Q&A with Fraser is published on the IHSA’s website. The goal of this outreach, according to the IHSA, is recognizing “the efforts of educators and coaches/advisors who go beyond the call of duty to positively impact the lives of Illinois high school students inside and outside the classroom.”
Fraser has been coaching and teaching for 30 years. She presently guides special education classes in the Danville School District.
“(The spotlight) gave me a new lease on, OK, this is what I’m meant to do, and even after all these years this is a good thing for me to continue to do,” Fraser said. “It’s just kind of kept my attitude personally in a better light.”
That last part has been a challenge for Fraser given G-RF’s 2020 softball season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Buffaloes’ next volleyball season isn’t occurring until springtime for the same reason. The spotlight allowed Fraser to relive some of her fondest memories with G-RF sports. She was asked about the best athlete she ever coached, the response being 2014 graduate Brittany Hay. Hay was that year’s News-Gazette Female Athlete of the Year.
“Brittany is by far one of the best softball players to come out of the Vermilion County area,” Fraser said in her explanation.
Other questions Fraser answered were about the most rewarding part of being a coach, her favorite coaching moment and how she’s handled being a coach during the pandemic.
“You list a gazillion (answers) and they pick one or two to publish,” Fraser said. “That’s probably the hardest part because I’ve been coaching for 30 years, so in those 30 years I’ve had a lot of great moments and a lot of memorable athletes.”