Every high school coach I’ve spoken with since mid-March has, at one point or another, told me the same thing.
They feel badly for the kids.
That sentiment has gained significant traction in recent days as the IHSA and Gov. J.B. Pritzker exchange verbal salvos over whether a high school basketball season should and will take place beginning in November.
“Someone needs to just say, ‘I’m in charge, this is what we’re doing,’ and we’ll have to deal with it,” Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley athletic director Mike Allen said. “Is it safe for the kids to play? If yes, then let’s play. If not, we have to do what’s best for the kids.”
In that latter scenario — really, in any scenario — that means officials from both the IHSA and the Pritzker side coming together and calling a truce.
Throughout the pandemic, it has felt as though these parties aren’t on the same page. Comments made by IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson at different junctures hinted at that.
Now, the sides are sniping back and forth at one another through press conferences and media outlets. The situation is evolving from one of disagreement to one of petty jabs and vague statements.
Obviously, other important issues are going on in Illinois during the pandemic, but the high school basketball issue has become so muddled and toxic that the IHSA and Pritzker need to discover common ground. Soon. The adults need to stop leaving the kids hanging. Athletes are still working out with the hope of a season, being told that it might happen but to not expect too much. They also can’t help but hop on social media, read a newspaper or watch TV and see the latest news about a sport they love. They’re being put through a mental grind — on top of other pandemic-related issues affecting their lives.
Whatever the compromise entails, the IHSA and Pritzker need to reach it.
“During this thing the information is constantly changing, and a day seems like a week,” Danville AD Mark Bacys said. “Sometimes seems like a year. And it’s the kids that wait all the time.”