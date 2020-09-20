Iroquois West football has fallen on challenging times since winning the 2003 Class 2A state championship, posting a winning record just once during the ensuing years.
That doesn’t mean talent doesn’t exist within first-year IW coach Jason Thiele’s ranks.
Case in point, junior lineman Clayton Leonard. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound athlete received his first college football offer on Sept. 10, and it came from Division I program Central Michigan.
“I was hoping it would be like this, but I never really thought it was,” Leonard said. “Just to get that first offer from a D-I school, it really makes me feel like I can (play at that level).”
Leonard also has heard from Illinois, Purdue, Miami (Ohio), Illinois State and Northern Illinois on the recruiting front.
It’s interesting, then, that Leonard did not crack the 2019 All-Sangamon Valley Conference football team. Nor The News-Gazette’s All-Area squad.
Easy explanation: Leonard suffered an ACL tear in his right knee while playing basketball as a Raiders freshman. He wound up missing both his sophomore football and basketball campaigns.
“It was rough,” Leonard said. “My leg was always sore. It wasn’t the same. It wasn’t nearly as strong as what it was before.”
Leonard stayed committed to physical therapy and IW’s weightlifting routine, and now he said his knee feels “120 percent. It’s better than ever.”
Leonard feels he was boosted by attending the July 25 Lemming Prep Insider Underclass Showcase, even though D-I coaches weren’t permitted to scout the Westmont-based event because of NCAA dead period restrictions.
“They were still going off that freshman film,” Leonard said. “I was probably an inch and a half shorter, and I was probably 20 to 30 pounds less on that freshman film.”
Leonard is gunning to attend college as an offensive lineman. Why that over playing on the defensive side of the ball?
“I was talking to one of my recruiting guys, and he’s like, ‘You have the build of a Division I offensive lineman,’” Leonard said. “(He said) ‘Tall, you’ve got quick feet, you’ve got the arm length, the strength.’ He said, ‘You could really thrive ... at the next level.’”